Apple Announces New Event, Check Date and Details

Apple's new launch event has been announced for February 19, 2025, that's five days from now. The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with major upgrades. To read more about the upgrades, refer to the link below.

Highlights

  • Apple has just announced a new launch event.
  • The launch event is expected to unveil Apple's latest iPhone - iPhone SE 4.
  • Apple could also bring new Mac products during the launch event.

Apple has just announced a new launch event. Tim Cook shared the event teaser video saying, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family." Of course, the launch event is expected to unveil Apple's latest iPhone - iPhone SE 4. Apple could also bring new Mac products during the launch event. Many industry insiders have already said that the iPhone SE 4 will launch in the coming week.




Read Here - Upcoming iPhone SE Likely to be Very Powerful

Apple will likely price the device around Rs 50,000 in India for the base 128GB variant. It should be able to support Apple Intelligence as well given that the phone could come with Apple's latest A18 chip. For the unaware, Apple's A18 chip powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

