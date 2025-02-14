Virgin Media O2 Activates 5G Standalone Network for UK Businesses



Virgin Media O2 has officially launched its 5G Standalone (SA) network for large enterprises, SMEs, and public sector customers across the UK. Now live in 500 towns and cities, this network promises enhanced coverage, higher bandwidth, and lower latency for businesses on eligible tariffs using compatible devices and SIMs, according to the UK's telecom service provider.

5G Standalone Network

Unlike existing non-standalone 5G, which relies on 4G infrastructure, Virgin Media O2's 5G SA network is built from the ground up with future-proofed radio technology and a cloud-based core. This multi-million-pound investment supports applications like autonomous transport, remote healthcare, and smart factories, according to the operator.

Unlocking New Capabilities

The new network enables advanced capabilities such as network slicing, paving the way for dedicated services in augmented reality, gaming, and robotics. It also integrates energy-efficient technology, aligning with Virgin Media O2's Better Connections Plan to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

The Managing Director of Business and Wholesale at Virgin Media O2, said: "The switch on of our next-generation 5G Standalone network will make reliable, fast, on-demand connectivity a reality for our business customers. For the UK to capitalise on the benefits AI and the latest tech developments bring, high-quality network infrastructure is essential. Our 5G Standalone network provides a foundation for new services like Private Networks and Network Slicing, meeting the connectivity needs of businesses today and in the future."

Energy-Efficient Technology

Virgin Media O2 says over 75 percent of the UK population is now covered by its 5G network. From financing and logistics to device recycling and ESG-friendly initiatives, the company aims to provide connectivity to support digital transformation across industries.

Virgin Media O2 also added that its 5G rollout continues at pace, in line with the UK Government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy ambition to have 5G Standalone coverage in all populated areas by 2030.