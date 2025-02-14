JioHotstar Free Premium Subscription Available for Select Users

Reported by Tanuja K 0

JioCinema Premium users, who have paid for the susbcription already, have been offered a complimentary JioHotstar subscription. Note that this subscription won't be for long, but only for limited days.

Highlights

  • JioHotstar is offering free premium subscription to select users.
  • This is not an offer for everyone, as mentioned. JioHotstar was just announced and the app as well as the web platform are now live for the users.
  • JioHotstar Premium subscription which costs Rs 499 for 3 months and Rs 1499 for an year is currently being offered for free.

Follow Us

jiohotstar free premium subscription available for select

JioHotstar is offering free premium subscription to select users. This is not an offer for everyone, as mentioned. JioHotstar was just announced and the app as well as the web platform are now live for the users. JioHotstar Premium subscription which costs Rs 499 for 3 months and Rs 1499 for an year is currently being offered for free.




JioCinema Premium users, who have paid for the susbcription already, have been offered a complimentary JioHotstar subscription. Note that this subscription won't be for long, but only for limited days. To know more about the JioHotstar plans, refer to the link below.

Read Here - JioHotstar Subscription Plans Start at Just Rs 149: Details Here

JioHotstar is now available for users. The app has been updated for the users across the country. If you have the Disney+ Hotstar app already on your phone, the app will be updated automatically to JioHotstar. In case you don't, you can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Read More - JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

JioHotstar is now the largest media entity in the country. It combines the rich content library of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I have got more downtime in Airtel, 7-8 hours every month twice or thrice..

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Jio user :

On two of my location jio 5g indoor coverage is poor switches to 4g but Airtel works perfectly and getting…

Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

shivraj roy :

Damn at first i thought its one of those Fan made or either rumors of jio hotstar logo turns out…

JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Jio user :

Subscriber wise jio is in top but coverage and speedwise Airtel is best.... Open signal report says Airtel 5g speed…

Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

Dhananjay :

there is not problem with BSNL as long as everything is working fine.. when there is something not working that…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments