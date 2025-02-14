JioHotstar Free Premium Subscription Available for Select Users

JioHotstar is offering free premium subscription to select users. This is not an offer for everyone, as mentioned. JioHotstar was just announced and the app as well as the web platform are now live for the users. JioHotstar Premium subscription which costs Rs 499 for 3 months and Rs 1499 for an year is currently being offered for free.









JioCinema Premium users, who have paid for the susbcription already, have been offered a complimentary JioHotstar subscription. Note that this subscription won't be for long, but only for limited days. To know more about the JioHotstar plans, refer to the link below.

JioHotstar is now available for users. The app has been updated for the users across the country. If you have the Disney+ Hotstar app already on your phone, the app will be updated automatically to JioHotstar. In case you don't, you can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

JioHotstar is now the largest media entity in the country. It combines the rich content library of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.