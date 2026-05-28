Telenor and Sateliot Want IoT Devices to Stay Connected Beyond Mobile Networks

The telecom industry’s push toward satellite connectivity is slowly moving beyond smartphones and emergency messaging. Now, the focus is shifting toward Internet of Things (IoT) devices that operate far away from traditional mobile networks in a new partnership announced this week, Telenor IoT and Sateliot said they are working together to enable seamless connectivity between terrestrial mobile networks and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for IoT applications.

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Key Highlights Telenor IoT and Sateliot announced a partnership focused on seamless terrestrial-satellite IoT connectivity.

The collaboration aims to allow standard NB-IoT devices to connect to satellites without proprietary hardware or custom integrations.

Sateliot’s network is based on the 3GPP Release 17 Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standard.

The companies successfully tested satellite connectivity using Telenor IoT SIM cards in Spain.

The partnership targets industries including agriculture, maritime, logistics, energy, and environmental monitoring.

The move reflects the telecom industry’s growing shift toward hybrid terrestrial and satellite connectivity models.

The companies say the collaboration is designed to allow standard NB-IoT devices to stay connected even in areas where mobile coverage is weak or unavailable the broader idea is simple but significant IoT devices should eventually be able to move between traditional cellular infrastructure and satellite networks without requiring expensive proprietary hardware or complex custom integrations.

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The announcement reflects a wider industry trend where telecom operators, satellite companies, and standards bodies are increasingly working toward hybrid connectivity models that combine terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Bringing Satellite Connectivity to Standard IoT Devices

For years, satellite IoT connectivity has existed mainly through specialised systems that often required dedicated hardware, custom antennas, and proprietary communication setups this made deployments expensive and limited large-scale adoption across industries. Sateliot’s approach is different because its satellite network is designed around the 3GPP Release 17 Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standard. According to the company, this allows compatible NB-IoT devices to connect directly to satellites without major hardware modifications.

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