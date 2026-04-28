UAE Launches World’s First Commercial U6GHz Network

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the launch of the world’s first commercial Upper 6GHz (U6GHz) network and ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a global leader in next-generation digital infrastructure. The announcement was made at the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2026, led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), signalling a major advancement in the evolution of mobile networks both regionally and globally, according to a press release dated April 7, 2026, and media reports.
“This is a significant step in the evolution of next-generation mobile infrastructure in the UAE and the world. The milestone reinforces the UAE’s position at the forefront of global digital development and reflects a shift in how networks and regulatory approaches are evolving to handle rising data intensity and AI-driven traffic,” the release said.
A joint commercialization ceremony saw participation from key industry players, including telecom operators, technology providers, and global associations, all committing to advancing the U6GHz ecosystem. Representatives from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the SAMENA Telecommunications Council, Huawei, du, e&, GSMA, Nokia, HONOR, and Tozed affirmed their commitment to the new ecosystem.
Parallel discussions at the summit also focused on policy, technology, and deployment alignment for the 6GHz spectrum. Industry leaders highlighted the strategic importance of the upper 6GHz band.
Tareq Al Awadhi, Executive Director of Spectrum Affairs and the Chairman of Arab Spectrum Management Group, said: “The upper 6 GHz band is a key resource for IMT services and support future mobile technologies 5G Advanced, and it will be foundation for 6G. This first dialogue on deployment alignment among various stakeholders is both timely and necessary.”
U6GHz spectrum
U6GHz refers to the 6425–7125MHz range identified by the 3GPP standard as Band n104. With 700MHz continuous bandwidth, it offers a balance between wide-area coverage and high-capacity performance. Often referred to as the “golden spectrum,” it is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity driven by the rapid expansion of AI applications and data-intensive services.
Estimates by members of the SAMENA Council’s technology providers indicate that U6GHz-enabled networks could deliver peak speeds of up to 10 Gbps for downlink and 1 Gbps for uplink under 5G-Advanced (5G-A). The spectrum is also seen as a foundational layer for the transition toward 6G, with the UAE already outlining a roadmap for future deployment.
“For the UAE, the Upper 6GHz spectrum strengthens national digital infrastructure ambitions across sectors, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others,” the release noted.
From Trials to Commercial Readiness
Globally, the U6GHz ecosystem has entered a phase of accelerated development, moving from trials to commercial readiness. Technology providers have showcased compatible infrastructure, while telecom operators across multiple regions have completed field tests, demonstrating the viability of large-scale deployment.
At MWC26, one of the council’s leading members, Huawei, launched a full range of U6GHz products, achieving coverage comparable to C-band and peak rates of 10 Gbps. During the event, GSMA, along with Huawei, Qualcomm, Tozed, Meig, and other stakeholders, signaled ecosystem readiness for U6GHz deployment. Meanwhile, global operators—including Vodafone, China Mobile, and TIM Brazil—completed U6GHz field tests, laying the foundation for commercialization, according to the release.
Bocar BA, CEO of the SAMENA Council, has stated: “With this U6GHz ecosystem launch, the UAE has moved ahead of many markets in transitioning from trials to commercial rollouts, and it is a privilege that this development has taken place during the Leaders’ Summit 2026, an industry leadership meeting held during these challenging times in the regional context, to foster dialogue, build support for the ecosystem, and to signal continuity in efforts toward collaboration and development.”
Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA, GSMA, said, “The U6GHz ecosystem is now sufficiently ready to support commercial deployment. The band will play a central role in achieving 10Gbps connectivity and serve as an initial spectrum for future 6G networks. The Middle East can leverage U6GHz during the 5G-A phase to gain a first-mover advantage.”
The release highlighted that the UAE’s progress in this domain is the result of sustained strategic planning. Following international agreements at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023, TDRA allocated the U6GHz band for IMT services in 2024, positioning the country among early adopters. Subsequent field trials conducted in collaboration with industry partners achieved significant performance benchmarks, paving the way for commercial rollout.
In 2025, e& UAE, in collaboration with strategic partners including Huawei, successfully completed U6GHz field tests, achieving an ultimate 10Gbps user experience and laying the groundwork for the construction of Dubai’s “5G-A 10Gbps connection” city.
UAE Sets the Stage for 6G Evolution
The deployment is anticipated to accelerate innovation across sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and smart city development, supporting applications ranging from remote medical diagnostics to intelligent transport systems and immersive digital services.
“With the official commercial launch of UAE U6GHz, the UAE is poised to unlock new value in digital transformation and lead the Middle East’s communication industry into a new stage,” the release said.
Looking ahead, U6GHz networks are projected to cover a substantial share of the UAE population by 2028, strengthening the country’s digital economy and readiness for 6G technologies.
“This U6GHz ecosystem launch positions the UAE as a reference market for how spectrum, regulation and industrial collaboration can accelerate next-generation connectivity,” it said.
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