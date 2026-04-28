UAE Launches World’s First Commercial U6GHz Network

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the launch of the world’s first commercial Upper 6GHz (U6GHz) network and ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a global leader in next-generation digital infrastructure. The announcement was made at the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2026, led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), signalling a major advancement in the evolution of mobile networks both regionally and globally, according to a press release dated April 7, 2026, and media reports.

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UAE Unveils First Commercial U6GHz Ecosystem

“This is a significant step in the evolution of next-generation mobile infrastructure in the UAE and the world. The milestone reinforces the UAE’s position at the forefront of global digital development and reflects a shift in how networks and regulatory approaches are evolving to handle rising data intensity and AI-driven traffic,” the release said.

During a dedicated session on 5G-Advanced and AI applications at the summit, TDRA’s keynote delivered by Saif Bin Ghelaita, Representative of the Director General of TDRA, reaffirmed the UAE’s aim to become a “10 Giga intelligent nation” and to firmly support the U6GHz IMT industry and plans to build the world’s first commercial U6GHz network in 2026. The authority called on global industry stakeholders, including chipmakers and device manufacturers, to actively participate in building the ecosystem.

A joint commercialization ceremony saw participation from key industry players, including telecom operators, technology providers, and global associations, all committing to advancing the U6GHz ecosystem. Representatives from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the SAMENA Telecommunications Council, Huawei, du, e&, GSMA, Nokia, HONOR, and Tozed affirmed their commitment to the new ecosystem.

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