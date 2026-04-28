Airtel Nxtra to Power Google’s Mega AI Hub in Vizag as India Pushes Gigawatt-Scale Digital Infrastructure

India’s push to become a global artificial intelligence powerhouse received a major boost as Google officially broke ground on its largest AI infrastructure project in the country. The new AI hub, coming up in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, will be supported by Airtel’s data centre arm, Nxtra, alongside AdaniConneX, marking a significant milestone in India’s digital infrastructure journey.

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At the heart of this project is not just technology, but infrastructure at scale. Airtel Nxtra will play a key role in building the backbone of the AI ecosystem, bringing together data centres, ultra-low latency fibre networks, green energy integration, and next-generation cable landing capabilities. The project is being positioned as one of the largest AI infrastructure deployments globally, with a scale that could reshape how digital services are delivered across India.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said, Through our strategic partnership with Google and Adani, we will help advance India’s digital ambitions. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a new hub on the world’s AI map, our full stack of data centres, green power and ultra-low latency fibre will enable large-scale AI infrastructure.

The Vizag AI hub is part of Google’s broader $15 billion investment plan in India over the next five years, aimed at accelerating the country’s transition into an AI-driven economy . This includes the development of a gigawatt-scale data centre ecosystem, making it one of the first such large-scale AI infrastructure clusters in the region.

For Airtel, this partnership signals a deeper strategic shift. Traditionally known as a telecom operator, the company has been steadily expanding its presence in the digital infrastructure space through Nxtra. By aligning with global hyperscalers like Google, Airtel is positioning itself not just as a connectivity provider, but as a key enabler of next-generation digital services.

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