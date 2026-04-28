Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid plan now looks like more than a regular telecom recharge it is no longer just about voice, SMS, daily data or even unlimited 5G. The plan has started looking like a larger digital bundle that brings together mobile connectivity, entertainment, cloud storage and artificial intelligence benefits.

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On paper, this sounds attractive for Rs 349, users get 28 days of validity, 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers after the daily high speed data limit is exhausted, users continue to get unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.

Along with this, Reliance Jio is offering additional benefits as part of a special offer which include a 3 month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, 50GB free storage through JioAICloud and the free 18 month Google Gemini Pro offer, which is valued at Rs 35,100 and includes 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more.

But this is where the larger question begins is the Rs 349 plan simply becoming better value for users, or is Jio slowly creating a system where customers need to keep spending more to retain the real benefits?

The answer lies in the fine print.

Reliance Jio also has a cheaper unlimited 5G option at Rs 198 this plan offers 14 days of validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day in total, users get 28GB of high speed data, along with unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. after the high-speed data quota is consumed, unlimited data continues at 64 Kbps.

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