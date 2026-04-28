Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said Visakhapatnam will become a gateway to the intelligence age for India and the globe, speaking at the foundation event of a mega artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh.

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Addressing the gathering, Mittal recalled an earlier milestone from 1999, when Bharti Airtel launched its services in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that at the time, the company had committed to building telecommunications connectivity, which later evolved into the development of strong digital infrastructure aligned with the vision of Digital India.

Mittal noted that nearly 12,000 kilometres of fibre infrastructure already exist in the region, providing a strong foundation for future growth. He said this presents a significant opportunity for the state and for Visakhapatnam to emerge as a major hub for digital and intelligence-driven infrastructure.

He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s approach to industrial growth, pointing to policy clarity, speed of execution, and long-term vision as key factors enabling large-scale transformation projects. According to Mittal, these strengths make the state a natural choice for the development of a large AI ecosystem.

Describing the vision for the city, he said that Visakhapatnam, which has historically served as a gateway for maritime trade, will now take on a new role as a gateway to the intelligence age for India and the globe.

Mittal acknowledged the role of partners, including Google, Adani Group, and Bharti Airtel, in supporting the initiative. He said the collaboration aims to create one of the finest facilities of its kind globally, adding that the groundwork has been laid and execution will now move forward within defined timelines.

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