Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, also sells GPS tracking products such as JioTag Go and JioTag Air. What’s interesting is that both the products are priced at Rs 1499. So what is the difference between them? While we come down to difference, it is worth noting that this is signficantly cheaper than the AirTag from Apple. Both the products are available on JioMart and can also be purchased from the retail stores of Reliance Jio.

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Key Highlights JioTag Go and JioTag Air are both priced at Rs 1,499.

JioTag Go is designed for Android users and works with Google's Find My Device network.

JioTag Air is designed for Apple users and works with the Apple Find My network.

Both trackers feature a built-in alarm and a replaceable battery with up to one year of battery life.

Users can attach the trackers to bags, wallets, keys, luggage, vehicles, and other personal items.

JioTag Go vs JioTag Air: Difference

The difference between JioTag Go and JioTag Air is that both target different tech ecosystem. The JioTag Air is meant for people who are in the Apple ecosystem. Whether you have an iPhone, an iPad, an Apple Watch or a MacBook, you can rely on the JioTag Air to work seamlessly with these products.

JioTag Go, on the other hand, works with the Android ecosystem. So basically, JioTag Go work with Find My Device, whereas the JioTag Air works with Apple Find My. You can both these products in the official Jio stores or through the JioMart.

How to Use JioTag Go or JioTag Air?

To use the JioTag Go or JioTag Air, just connect them with your device (mostly users do that with a phone’s tracking app). Then, just put the JioTag in any of the objects or things you own such as a bag, a purse, a car, or anything else, and then see if the JioTag is showing on the Find My App or Find My Device.

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