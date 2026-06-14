Drishyam 3 to Stream on Amazon Prime Video From June 18

Drishyam 3, the new blockbuster Malayalam crime drama, is making its way to the OTT screens now. Amazon Prime wins the bid to broadcast the crime drama first on its platform.

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Key Highlights Amazon Prime wins the OTT bid to stream Drishyam 3

Amazon Prime confirms to stream Drishyam 3 on June 18 through their official social media channel

The movie has garnered around Rs. 236 crores in box office revenue.

Amazon Prime Video to Stream Drishyam 3 Starting June 18

Amazon Prime Video India has confirmed it through their official social media accounts. As per the streaming giant, the movie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime starting from June 1 in its original language, Malayalam. Viewers can also watch its dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the movie, which you can get for Rs. 1499, including all the Prime benefits in Prime Video as well as on the Amazon site.

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About Drishyam 3 Movie

The third installment of the movie made its way to the theatre back on May 21, 2026, and just like the other two prequel movies, the third movie made a sensational hit, especially with the amazing action performed by the prominent star, Mohanlal, who played George Kutty in the movie.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 has generated a total box office collection of Rs. 236 crores, making it among the few movies to reach this milestone in such a short period.

Giving a glimpse of the plot, the movie is set after the events that happened in Drishyam 2, where the movie revolves around George Kutty (Mohanlal), producing a movie called “Drishyam” based on the true-life incidents around his life.