Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Which Cost More than Rs 4000

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has multiple prepaid plans which cost more than Rs 4000. This is not a normal pricing point for prepaid plans, even amongst the private telcos in the country. These plans cost Rs 4099 and Rs 4999. In fact, there is also a Rs 3,999 prepaid plan, which would also qualify as a super expensive plan for the users. The one thing which is common amongst all these plans is that they come with 365 days or one year service validity. Let’s take a look at the benefits of these plans in India.

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Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans that Cost More than Rs 4000

The first plan in this list would be Rs 4,099. Vodafone Idea Rs 4,099 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data. This means unlimited 4G and 5G data. However, this unlimited data also has a cap. This cap is of 3000GB every 28 days. While it is plenty of data, it is still not unlimited. The users also ge 5G access, which is cool for anyone living under 5G coverage of the telco. This plan costs Rs 11.23 per day on average.

Then there is the Rs 4999 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea. The Rs 4999 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity bundled with this prepaid plan is 365 days. There is unlimited 5G data bundled with this plan as well. There is Vi Movies & TV subscription bundled with the plan along with Amazon Prime Lite. Uder the Vi Movies & TV subscription, users get access to many OTT (over-the-top) platforms including SonyLIV, ZEE5, FanCode, and 17 more platforms. There is also Vi Weekend Data Rollover benefit, Vi Data Delights, and Vi Binge All Night offer bundled for the users. Under the Binge All Night offer, users get unlimited data to consume between 12 PM and 12 PM.