Vodafone Idea 5G Expands in Sagar, Satna, and Jabalpur

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 5G in a few more cities of Madhya Pradesh (MP). The telco had launched 5G in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Continuing the expansion, Vodafone Idea has launched 5G in three more cities of the state including Satna, Sagar, and Jabalpur. All three are prominent locations for the state and its economy. With this, now Vi’s 5G is available in six cities of Madhya Pradesh.

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Vodafone Idea Now Available in 200+ Cities/Towns in India

With these recent launches, Vi confirmed that the telco has launched its 5G in 225 cities and towns across India. The 5G footprint of the telecom operator is growing, and with the planned fundraising, it should come to more cities and towns soon. As per sources, Vi’s 5G sites are installed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh as well. However, the switch is yet to be turned on.

Vi is using network gear from multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia. The telco wants to compete with Jio and Airtel in the 5G front. Vodafone Idea said that it has deployed AI (artificial intelligence) powered SON (Self Organising Networks) to optimise network speeds and reliability.

Vodafone Idea said that users can recharge with the Rs 3,749 pack offering unlimited data, and voice calls with 365 days of service validity. The pack operates both Vi 4G and 5G networks. The 5G network service from the telco is now available in more than 200 cities and towns across the 17 priority circles. Vi is only launching 5G in these priority circles to boost business.