Jio Users Now Consume 43.7GB of Data Every Month

Reliance Jio users consumed an average of 43.7GB of data per month during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to the financial and operational results released by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

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Key Highlights Jio users consumed an average of 43.7GB of data per month in Q1 FY27, while total network data traffic rose 26.9% YoY to 69.4 billion GB.

Jio's 5G subscriber base reached 285 million, with 73 million new 5G users added over the past year and 5G traffic now 1.5x higher than 4G.

Jio added 8.9 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total user base to 533.3 million, while ARPU increased to Rs 215.6.

Total data traffic carried by Jio’s network increased to 69.4 billion GB in Q1 FY27. This represents a year-on-year increase of 26.9 percent from 54.7 billion GB in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Data traffic also increased sequentially from 66 billion GB in Q4 FY26, indicating continued growth in data consumption across Jio’s mobile and broadband services

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Jio 5G Base Reaches 285 Million

The growth in data consumption was accompanied by the continued expansion of Jio’s 5G subscriber base. Jio had approximately 285 million 5G users as of June 2026, representing an increase of 73 million subscribers over the preceding 12 months.

Jio said customer engagement on its 5G network remained strong, with 5G data traffic reaching approximately 1.5 times that of its 4G network.

The company’s overall subscriber base reached 533.3 million at the end of the quarter, up 7.1 percent from 498.1 million in Q1 FY26. Jio added 8.9 million net subscribers during Q1 FY27, compared with a total base of 524.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter.