Jio is Offering an Ultimate Gaming Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio is offering a superb gaming prepaid plan to the consumers. If you are someone who wants to do cloud gaming, then one of the best platforms in India is JioGames Cloud. It is built in India, has several titles, and very affordable as well. Since it is a Jio product, Reliance Jio has also integrated it with some of its prepaid plans. These are Jio plans meant for people who want online gaming or cloud gaming. JioGames Cloud has been operational for years and you can access it without a Jio plan as well. You will need to purchase a subscription to the platform. However, if you just rechage with the prepaid plan we are talking about here, you will not have to purchase it separately. Because this Jio plan brings it as a complimentary benefit, and will also offer users data and voice calling benefits. Let us take a look.

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Reliance Jio Rs 545 Prepaid Plan in India

We are talking about the Jio Rs 545 prepaid plan. This is not an affordable plan to be honest. With this Rs 545 plan, you will only get 28 days of service validity. It is less than a month. So it is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea.

The complete benefits of Reliance Jio Rs 545 prepaid plan include unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data with 5GB of bonus data, giving users a total of 61GB. There is 100 SMS/day for the users. Then there is JioGames Cloud, and FanCode subscription also for 28 days with the plan. There are more than 500 HD premium games inside the platform there is also free Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 for the users. It is for 18 months. Users will also get JioHotstar subscription with the plan. You can recharge with this plan through the MyJio app on your phone or the official Jio website.