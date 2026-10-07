IMC 2026: Bharti Airtel Announces Free International Roaming With All Its Postpaid Plans

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced new postpaid plans offering customers one complimentary international roaming pack every year, along with existing benefits. The new plans will be available from October 8, 2026.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



5GB Data, 60 Minutes of Calls Included

The complimentary international roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, with a validity of five days. Customers can activate the pack at a time of their choice. Under Airtel’s postpaid family plans, the benefit will be available to every member covered by the plan.

Family Plan Members Also Eligible for Benefit

“For customers on Airtel Postpaid family plans, the free International Roaming option is available for each and every family member who is part of the plan.” Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing dated October 7, 2026.

The new roaming benefit adds to Airtel Postpaid offerings that include Fast Lane technology, unlimited data and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links. Customers also get access to entertainment subscriptions and the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club, which offers experiences such as comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts.

Commenting on the launch, AMIT TRIPATHI, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.”