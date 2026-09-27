Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Free International Roaming in September 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced free international roaming (IR) and a host of other benefits with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise customers. India’s leading telecom operator on Friday, September 26, 2026, announced the free benefits, which offer savings of up to Rs 9,000 per year.

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Vi Free International Roaming Benefits for Prepaid Customers

“Turning its new brand promise “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” into a tangible customer benefit, Vi today announced a disruptive proposition that offers free international roaming services with key postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans. With this breakthrough offering, customers and their family members can now stay connected while travelling globally, across 170+ countries, for free,” the official release said.

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Vi’s prepaid customers can now enjoy free international roaming benefits. The complimentary International Roaming Bundle is an exclusive benefit available with Vi’s daily data and Non Stop Hero annual prepaid plans. According to Vi, eligible customers can claim one complimentary IR benefit during the annual pack’s validity through the Vi App. “Eligible plans may vary by circle; please check the Vi website for plans available in your circle,” Vi said on its website.

Announcing the benefits, Vi highlighted that, “For decades, staying connected while travelling internationally meant juggling multiple SIM cards, buying local or travel SIMs before departure, losing the convenience of using one’s Indian mobile number, missing critical OTPs, relying on unsecured public/free Wi-Fi, navigating tedious documentation, or worrying about unexpected roaming bills. Vi is now redefining that experience. Making it simple for the customer.”