Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Free International Roaming in September 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced free international roaming (IR) and a host of other benefits with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise customers. India’s leading telecom operator on Friday, September 26, 2026, announced the free benefits, which offer savings of up to Rs 9,000 per year.

“Turning its new brand promise “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” into a tangible customer benefit, Vi today announced a disruptive proposition that offers free international roaming services with key postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans. With this breakthrough offering, customers and their family members can now stay connected while travelling globally, across 170+ countries, for free,” the official release said.

Vi’s prepaid customers can now enjoy free international roaming benefits. The complimentary International Roaming Bundle is an exclusive benefit available with Vi’s daily data and Non Stop Hero annual prepaid plans. According to Vi, eligible customers can claim one complimentary IR benefit during the annual pack’s validity through the Vi App. “Eligible plans may vary by circle; please check the Vi website for plans available in your circle,” Vi said on its website.

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Announcing the benefits, Vi highlighted that, “For decades, staying connected while travelling internationally meant juggling multiple SIM cards, buying local or travel SIMs before departure, losing the convenience of using one’s Indian mobile number, missing critical OTPs, relying on unsecured public/free Wi-Fi, navigating tedious documentation, or worrying about unexpected roaming bills. Vi is now redefining that experience. Making it simple for the customer.”

Vi said on September 25 that it has now bundled free international roaming into its plans, making international connectivity simple, inclusive, seamless, and worry-free. Depending on the plan, postpaid, prepaid and enterprise customers can now enjoy free international roaming for up to 3 trips in a year, with varying international data quotas and outgoing minutes of usage resulting in savings of up to Rs 9,000 per year.

Vi Prepaid Plans with Free IR Benefits

Check out the Vi prepaid plans offering free international roaming benefits, which can be claimed via the Vi App:

1. Vi Rs 3599 Plan

Benefit: 1GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circles with 2GB/Day Plan: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal.

2. Vi Rs 3699 Plan

Benefit 1: 1GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circles with 2GB/Day Plan: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Benefit 2: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Himachal Pradesh (Unlimited Data), Odisha (Unlimited Data),

3. Vi Rs 3749 Plan

Benefit: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (2GB/Day), Bihar (Unlimited Data), Delhi (Unlimited Data), Karnataka (2GB/Day), Madhya Pradesh (2GB/Day), Rajasthan (2GB/Day),

4. Vi Rs 3799 Plan

Benefit 1: 1GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Chennai (2GB/Day), Delhi (2GB/Day), Gujarat (2GB/Day), Haryana (2GB/Day), Karnataka (2GB/Day), Kerala (2GB/Day), Kolkata (2GB/Day), Maharashtra & Goa (2GB/Day), Mumbai (2GB/Day), Punjab (2GB/Day), Tamil Nadu (2GB/Day), UP East (2GB/Day), UP West (2GB/Day), West Bengal (2GB/Day)

Benefit 2: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (2GB/Day), Bihar (2GB/Day), Himachal Pradesh (Unlimited Data), Madhya Pradesh (2GB/Day), Odisha (Unlimited Data), Rajasthan (2GB/Day),

5. Vi Rs 3900 Plan

Benefit: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Chennai (Unlimited Data), Tamil Nadu (2GB/Day),

6. Vi Rs 3999 Plan

Benefit 1: 1GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Chennai (2GB/Day), Delhi (2GB/Day), Gujarat (2GB/Day), Haryana (2GB/Day), Kerala (2GB/Day), Kolkata (2GB/Day), Maharashtra & Goa (2GB/Day), Mumbai (2GB/Day), Punjab (2GB/Day), UP East (2GB/Day), UP West (2GB/Day), West Bengal (2GB/Day)

Benefit 2: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (2GB/Day), Bihar (2GB/Day), Himachal Pradesh (Unlimited Data), Karnataka (2GB/Day), Madhya Pradesh (2GB/Day), Odisha (Unlimited Data), Rajasthan (2GB/Day), Tamil Nadu (2GB/Day),

7. Vi Rs 4099 Plan

Benefit: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Gujarat (Unlimited Data), Haryana (Unlimited Data), Kerala (2GB/Day), Kolkata (2GB/Day), Maharashtra & Goa (2GB/Day), Mumbai (2GB/Day), Punjab (2GB/Day), UP East (2GB/Day), UP West (2GB/Day), West Bengal (2GB/Day)

8. Vi Rs 4999 Plan

Benefit: 5GB for 5 Days and 50 mins outgoing and incoming calls.

Circle: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (2GB/Day), Bihar (2GB/Day), Chennai (2GB/Day), Delhi (2GB/Day), Gujarat (2GB/Day), Haryana (2GB/Day), Himachal Pradesh (Unlimited Data), Karnataka (2GB/Day), Kerala (2GB/Day), Kolkata (2GB/Day), Madhya Pradesh (2GB/Day), Maharashtra & Goa (2GB/Day), Mumbai (2GB/Day), Odisha (Unlimited Data), Punjab (2GB/Day), Rajasthan (2GB/Day), Tamil Nadu (2GB/Day), UP East (2GB/Day), UP West (2GB/Day), West Bengal (2GB/Day)

Circles Excluded From Vi Free IR Benefits

Exception circles: Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and North East. As of this writing, the IR benefits are unavailable in these circles, according to the benefits displayed on the website.

Speaking about the launch of this offering, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, said “At Vi, ‘Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP’ is more than a campaign. It is a promise we are bringing to life through meaningful interventions of ensuring inclusivity. Liberating international travel is the first among many.

“Traditionally, international roaming has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and mostly perceived as expensive. We are taking a disruptive approach by making international roaming as a built-in benefit on our key Vi plans. It is a simple but significant shift from ‘buy roaming when you travel’ to ‘your Vi number travels with you for free.’ This is exactly what ‘Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP’ stands for. Identifying a real customer pain point and solving it through a disruptive, meaningful benefit for every Vi consumer, making them feel valued.”

Vi said the proposition is brought to life through a new commercial, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The video asset continues to build on the campaign approach where SRK portrays a cutely delusional approach thinking Vi has made international roaming free only for him, but as the film progresses, the customers realize that international roaming is free for all.

Consumers can simply open the Vi App, choose the international Roam-Free plans, start enjoying free international connectivity in their trip and travel with the confidence knowing that Vi has them connected, per the plan.

Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore’s Message to Customers

Vi’s CEO has also sent a letter to customers stating the following:

“Dear Vi Customers,

A few days ago, we told you Vi was changing – that this was not just a logo refresh, but a signal that something real was changing inside our company.

But a promise is only as good as the proof that follows.

Today we deliver the first proof of that promise – solving a major consumer pain point.

Whenever you land in a foreign country and switch on your phone, the very first thought that crosses your mind is “What is this going to cost me?”

For years, international roaming has felt like a major hassle.

You either switch off your mobile data entirely or hunt for free Wi-Fi just to send a basic message. A quick phone call or checking a route on Google Maps can suddenly cost you more than your cab ride.

Today, we are changing that for good. We’re making international roaming free depending on the plan you choose.

Your Vi number now travels with you for free.

We are introducing a bold plan. International roaming built into Vi’s select postpaid and prepaid plans.

Your number. Your data. Your plan.

Wherever life takes you – Roam like Home.

This is just the beginning. Keep watching this space.

Now isn’t that what true inclusivity looks like?

Kyunki Vi pe sab hain VIP.

Before I sign off, find out why SRK loves us so much.

Click to play — Free International Roaming on Vi Video

Best,

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vi”

Conclusion

Vi’s free IR benefit is available to customers who recharge with annual plans ranging from Rs 3,599 to Rs 4,999. Therefore, from the date of launch, if you are a Vi customer with one of the eligible annual recharge plans and are travelling abroad, you can enjoy Vi’s complimentary international roaming benefit and have a seamless international travel experience with Vi.