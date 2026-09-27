Google Turns 28 Today: Here’s How It’s Celebrating

Mountain View giant Google turns 28 today. To celebrate, Google brings back its nostalgic doodle, tracing its rise from a $100,000 startup in Stanford University rooms to a $4 trillion global giant now shifting toward AI. Let’s take a look at how Google is celebrating its 28th birthday and what it is looking forward to in the coming years.

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Key Highlights The Mountain View giant celebrates its 28th birthday with a nostalgic Doodle recalling its early homepage and history.

Google is hosting the “Tap Party” game, giving participants a chance to win Pixel 11 series phones and other rewards.

The company is also running a special sale from September 25 to September 30, offering discounts on Pixel and other Google devices.

Google Celebrates 28th Birthday Today with Its Nostalgic Doodle

As the giant celebrates its birthday, it brought back its nostalgic doodle to the Google search page, evoking the look of the homepage before Google was incorporated. Google also claims the doodle was first discovered on the Moon’s surface.

As part of its birthday, Google is also running a Google Store contest called the “Tap Party”, where participating players will get 60 seconds to pop balloons and score, and the winners of the games will get a chance to win a Pixel 11 series phone or discount codes on purchasing Google devices.

Google is also running its birthday sale from September 25 to September 30, during which you can upgrade to the latest Google Pixel devices at huge discounts.

So, if you are looking to upgrade, now is a great time to get the latest lineup of Google devices.