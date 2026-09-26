iPhone 17 to Get Major Discount on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

iPhone 17, the last year’s standard iPhone, will soon be available at a discount on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. iPhone 17 had launched in India for Rs 82,900 with 256GB internal storage. However, iPhone 17 received a price hike by Apple, and its price increased to Rs 99,900. But on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which will start in just a few days, the price of the iPhone 17 will come down significantly. It won’t be just the iPhone 17 which will receive a discount during the sale, but Google Pixel 11, and more devices will be available at a discount during the sale. Let us take a look at the details.

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iPhone 17 Discounted Price: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart will start its Big Billion Days sale for Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and eligible Flipkart Credit Card customers on October 8, 2026. For the rest of the consumers, the sale will start on October 9, 2026. To get the users excited, Flipkart has started teasing the products and their price range during the sale.

iPhone 17 has been teased to be priced in the range of Rs 70,000-80,000 during the sale. The exact figure has not been disclosed yet. There will be more devices on the platform which will go on sale.

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Phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE 5G, Vivo T5x 5G, Google Pixel 11 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 5G, Motorola Signature, and Moto G37 Power, and a lot more.