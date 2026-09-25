Vivo S2 FE 5G to Pack a 10000mAh Battery Confirms BIS Listing

Vivo S2 FE 5G is the next Vivo phone that is likely launching soon in India. It is expected to launch as the same date as the Vivo V80 5G. The device has now been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Then it has also been spotted at the Geekbench. Vivo has not announced this phone or teased it yet. Thus, we are not 100% sure that the phone will be launched on October 6, 2026, when the Vivo V80 5G will launch. Vivo S2 FE 5G listing on the BIS and Geekbench has confirmed that the device will pack a 10000mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

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Vivo S2 FE 5G Could be a Rebadged Vivo V80 Lite 5G

The remainder of the Vivo S2 FE would be close to the specifications of the Vivo S2 5G. It could come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a 50MP main camera on the back, and a 32MP sensor at the front camera. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device could sport a different processor than the Vivo S2 5G. The leak suggests that the Vivo S2 FE 5G would not sport the same chipset as the Vivo S2 5G. Vivo S2 FE 5G could be a rebadged Vivo V80 Lite 5G. The latter has launched in Malaysia with a 10000mAh battery, the same as the Dimensity 7300e SoC. We expect that the Vivo S2 FE 5G could be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.

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Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V80 5G is launching soon in India. But the same has not been confirmed for the Vivo S2 FE 5G. The device, if it is launching soon, will definitely be teased by the brand. Vivo S2 was continuation on the Vivo S1, which the company had launched in 2019. To stay updated with the tech developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.