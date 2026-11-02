Reliance Jio Crosses 300 Million 5G Customers

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has now more than 300 million 5G customers. This has happened in a span of four years only. Jio announced 5G around the festive season of 2022 (October 2022). Now, the telco has more than 300 million 5G users. This has happened because of a speedy rollout and affordable 5G access. The telco has never charged anything extra for 5G services. The 5G services are for people who recharge with at least 2GB daily data plans or more. The total subscriber base of the telecom operator has surpassed 542 million, which is also a big number. The yearly net additions for Jio stood at 36 million, which is a big number.

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Reliance Jio 5G SA Strategy

Reliance Jio has stayed true to its True 5G marketing, wherein the company only focused on providing 5G SA (standalone) services to the customers. With 5G SA, users are getting more reliable 5G, as advertised by the company. The 5G SA comes on an independent network infrastructure which is available now throughout the country. A wide 5G rollout ensured that customers in every region got equal opportunity to make use of high-speed internet to change their lives.

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Reliance Jio Crossed 30 Million Fixed Broadband Subscriber Base

Reliance Jio has crossed 30 million fixed broadband subscriber base. With the fixed broadband subscribers, Jio can increase its revenues from the homes segment. The homes segment customers are also premium in nature, and contribute healthily to the company’s bottomline revenues. Jio is the largest player in the wireless and the wireline segment in India.