Flipkart announces a Black Friday Sale on its Flipkart Minutes platform, offering discounts up to 43% on the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion smartphone. Meanwhile, Motorola prepares to launch the Motorola Edge 70 Neo. Here is how the deal works, plus a verdict on whether you should wait for the Motorola…

Flipkart is hosting one of its biggest sales of the season, the Flipkart Minutes Black Friday sale. The new Black Friday sale is announced for Flipkart’s quick-commerce platform, where you can get the best discounts and have the new Motorola Edge 70 Fusion delivered to your doorstep within minutes. Flipkart has announced major discounts on one of the best-selling Edge flagships, launched in March 2026, with solid out-of-the-box features.

Key Highlights Flipkart is hosting the Black Friday Sale 2026 with major discounts on mid-range premium phones like the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is on sale, especially as Motorola gears up to launch the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo on November 24, 2026.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is available at discounts of up to 43%, with delivery promised in 10 minutes.

Flipkart announced Black Friday deals on the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion just as Motorola gears up to launch its next Edge 70 Neo 5G phone on November 24, 2026.

We have the details on whether you should buy the new Edge 70 Fusion or wait for the Edge 70 Neo launch.

Also Read: Motorola Confirms Android 17 Rollout: Eligible Phone List is Out

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Lowest Price: Buy or Wait for Edge 70 Neo?

Flipkart is hosting the Black Friday Sale 2026, offering discounts on most of its product lineup, including smartphones. Recently, we covered discounts on one of the best-selling flagships, the Apple iPhone 17 model. For readers looking for a premium mid-range phone, Flipkart has a solid option: the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G, selling at great discounts.

According to Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 70 5G gets peak discounts of 43% on top-end storage models, while base models get 38% off.

The base model of the Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs 49,999. After a 38% discount, the price is slashed to Rs 30,999. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

If you want a higher-storage and higher-RAM variant, you can go for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. This variant, priced at Rs 59,999, is selling at a 42% price slash, bringing the price down to Rs 34,999.

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You can also get double the storage with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 64,999 and selling at a 43% discount, bringing the price down to Rs 36,999.

Additionally, you can avail extra discounts through bank cards. With the Flipkart Axis Bank card, you get discounts worth Rs 2,975, and with the Flipkart SBI credit card, Rs 1,550.

If you own other credit cards from HDFC, ICICI Bank, or Axis Bank, you can get an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

With these discounts, the base model of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion can be purchased for as low as Rs 28,074.

The top-end model with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM can be bought for Rs 34,024. Flipkart will also charge an additional Rs 199 as a Protect Promise Fee for better packaging.

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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Edge 70 Neo: Buy or Wait?

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion offers solid features out of the box, including a flat 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5200 nits of peak brightness, and FHD+ resolution.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is speculated to have a slightly bigger battery and a 6.8-inch curved display featuring an Extreme AMOLED Super HD panel with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 5200 nits peak brightness.

It offers a bigger, curved panel, while the Edge 70 Fusion has a flat front panel. The Edge 70 Neo also supports a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 4, while the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is confirmed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 3, one generation older.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

In benchmark testing, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 scores 1,041,899 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 1,161 points for single-core and 3,390 points for multi-core performance; the chipset is built on a 4nm-based process.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 4. Benchmark numbers show a score of 1,041,898 on AnTuTu, while Geekbench 6 reports 1223 points for single-core and 3168 points for multi-core performance. Overall, there are no major performance changes, and it uses the same 4nm process.

On storage and RAM, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion gets LPDDR5X RAM with uMCP storage, equivalent to UFS 2.1, while the Edge 70 Neo gets the same LPDDR5X RAM with faster UFS 3.1 storage onboard.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo, on the other hand, is expected to get a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 710 sensor, plus a 2MP macro vision camera and a 3-in-1 light sensor. It’s suitable for taking nighttime photos but skips an ultrawide angle sensor.

Details around the front selfie shooter are not yet confirmed. On the battery front, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 70 Neo share the same larger 7000mAh battery.

Also Read: Moto G47 Power 5G India Launch: 3 Features That Make It Best

The Edge 70 Fusion supports 68W charging, while the Motorola Edge 70 Neo supports 45W Turbo wired charging.

So, if you are looking for a new phone with a flat screen and want a higher storage variant at a lower price—especially as smartphone prices are rising—the mid-range variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or even 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, should be a great choice.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is a great choice for people who prefer a curved edge panel. The price will be around Rs 30,000. We will have to wait for the official launch on November 24, 2026.

Image Credits: Stuff TV, Aryan Gupta, Mukul Sharma (stufflistings)