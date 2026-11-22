Flipkart Black Friday Sale: UPI Discounts on Apple iPhone 17
Flipkart is offering special discounts through the Flipkart Black Friday Sale for 2026, where you can get iPhone 17 models with solid offers, including an 11% discount plus additional discounts through credit card and UPI offers. Here is all we know so far:
Flipkart announced the Black Friday Sale 2026, running from November 21, 2026, to November 27, 2026. Flipkart has announced major discounts on products like smartphones, including a flagship like the Apple iPhone 17, with an 11% discount from its original price of Rs 99,900; you can also get an additional Rs 4,000 off with Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards. Here is how the deal works:
Key Highlights
Flipkart Black Friday Sale runs from November 21 to 27, 2026, with an 11% direct discount on the iPhone 17.
Apple iPhone 17 (256GB) price drops from Rs 99,900 to Rs 89,100 in the sale.
Eligible Flipkart Axis and SBI cardholders get an additional Rs 4,000 discount, while select UPI apps offer Rs 1,101 off.
If we look at current pricing, smartphone models are seeing price hikes because of the memory shortage. At these prices, getting a new iPhone is worth considering. It features a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a smaller Dynamic Island, 120Hz refresh rate support, True Tone, and Wide Colour P3 colour protection.
Under the hood, the A19 processor is a solid 3nm-based chip that scored 2,156,126 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 shows 3,692 points for single-core and 9,454 points for multi-core performance.
On the camera front, the iPhone 17 has a dual rear camera setup: a 48MP main sensor with sensor-shift technology, a 48MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and an 18MP Center Stage camera. On the software side, the iPhone 17 shipped with iOS 26 and gets the iOS 27 update.
If we look at the specifications and features and factor in the discounts, the iPhone 17 offers pretty solid specs out of the box, while the next-generation flagship iPhone 18 models are still under development and are rumoured to launch alongside the new iPhone Air 2.
Image Credits: stufflistings
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FAQs
When is the Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2026?
The Flipkart Black Friday Sale runs from November 21 to November 27, 2026.
What is the iPhone 17 price during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale?
The 256GB iPhone 17 is listed at Rs 89,100 after an 11% direct discount from its original price of Rs 99,900.
How much additional discount can buyers get on the iPhone 17?
Eligible customers for the Flipkart Black Friday Sale can get an additional Rs 4,000 discount on iPhone 17 purchases using Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI cards. You can also get additional UPI discounts.
Which UPI apps offer the additional iPhone 17 discount?
Flipkart announces Black Friday Sale 2026 with discounts through UPI apps like Google Pay, SuperMoney, PhonePe and CRED for iPhone 17 models.
Is the iPhone 17 worth buying during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale?
With the direct price cut and additional payment offers, the iPhone 17 could be worth considering for buyers seeking a flagship iPhone at a lower price.