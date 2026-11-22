Flipkart announced the Black Friday Sale 2026, running from November 21, 2026, to November 27, 2026. Flipkart has announced major discounts on products like smartphones, including a flagship like the Apple iPhone 17, with an 11% discount from its original price of Rs 99,900; you can also get an additional Rs 4,000 off with Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards. Here is how the deal works:

Key Highlights Flipkart Black Friday Sale runs from November 21 to 27, 2026, with an 11% direct discount on the iPhone 17.

Apple iPhone 17 (256GB) price drops from Rs 99,900 to Rs 89,100 in the sale.

Eligible Flipkart Axis and SBI cardholders get an additional Rs 4,000 discount, while select UPI apps offer Rs 1,101 off.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Deals: Flipkart VS Amazon – Where to Buy?

How Can You Avail the Discount on the Apple iPhone 17?

After the price hike, the iPhone 17 is selling for Rs. 99,900, and Flipkart is now offering a direct 11% discount, bringing the price down to as low as Rs. 89,100.

Additionally, you can also avail a Rs 4000 discount through Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards, bringing the price down to as low as Rs. 85,100.

If you don’t have any of these cards, you can also get an additional Rs 1101 through a UPI discount when you pay through Google Pay, SuperMoney, PhonePe, and the Cred app.

The current offer applies to the base model with 256GB of storage, and the iPhone 17 is available in five colour variants: Black, Lavender, White, Mist Blue and Sage Green.