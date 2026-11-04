Moto G47 Power 5G India Launch: 3 Features That Make It Best

Motorola just dropped a new G series phone globally, the Motorola G47 Power 5G, which outshines the competition with its top 3 features: camera, battery, and software experience, making it a great phone for many users.
While Motorola India hasn’t confirmed the G47 Power 5G’s India launch yet, we have covered the top 3 features that make the new G47 Power a great phone to consider upgrading to in the future.
Motorola’s new G47 Power 5G offers a pretty solid phone. On the design side, Motorola has not made any major changes, as the G47 Power uses the same design as its previous G series phones, where we get a camera housing placed on the top-left side of the phone, creating a squarish bulge, and under the hood you get the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset onboard, with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage onboard, with the option to expand it via a microSD card up to 1TB.
Beyond these features, three other major features make the Moto G47 Power a great phone to consider.
1. Camera – 108MP Camera on Budget Range Phone
Even though the India price for the Motorola G47 Power 5G remains under wraps, the UK price is 299.99 GBP, which translates to around Rs 38,000 in India. It could be priced much lower there.
For this price, you get a 108MP main rear camera sensor with 3X lossless zoom support, plus a 2MP macro sensor.
Although Motorola could have included an ultrawide sensor, the G47 Power seems to focus more on strong zoom capabilities. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.
2. Battery – Bigger Battery For Longer Battery Life With Fast Charging Support
Motorola G47 Power 5G also features a bigger 7000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging and 6W wired reverse charging support. For the price, you get a bigger battery and decent fast-charging support.
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3. Software Experience
Motorola offers one of the “Best Software Experiences” in the smartphone industry, with a clean UI, no bloatware, and additional Motorola apps that add some of the best features.
The all-new Motorola G47 Power 5G runs on Android 16 out of the box. The G series lineup gets 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patch updates, so it’s covered until 2028.
Right after release, the Motorola G47 Power 5G should also get an upgrade to the latest Android 17.
These upgrades make the Motorola G47 Power 5G one of the best phones, though it has some downsides.
The G47 Power compromises by skipping an AMOLED panel; instead, it offers a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.
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While it includes features like Water Touch technology and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, the G47 Power still falls behind by skipping a higher-resolution OLED panel.
However, this should make it more dependable at its planned Indian price.
Also, skipping an ultrawide rear sensor could disappoint camera fans. While you get a 108MP main sensor, the G47 Power could have included a larger front sensor.
So, the final verdict comes down to pricing. If Motorola lowers the G47 Power 5G price in India, it should sell. However, if it keeps the same price as in the UK, Motorola will struggle to compete with rivals like the Redmi Turbo 5 and OnePlus Nord 6.
Image Credits: UX_Tech_FR
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FAQs
Has the Motorola Moto G47 Power 5G launched?
Yes. Motorola has launched the G47 Power 5G globally. However, it hasn't officially confirmed its India launch yet.
Is the Moto G47 Power 5G launching in India?
Motorola India has not announced the launch date yet. The possibility of an Indian launch remains unconfirmed.
What is the expected price of the Moto G47 Power 5G in India?
Motorola has not revealed the price in India. The phone is priced at £299.99 in the UK, which is around Rs 38000, but its Indian price could be different.
Which processor powers the Moto G47 Power 5G?
The Moto G47 Power 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
s the Moto G47 Power 5G worth waiting for in India?
The phone could be worth considering if Motorola launches it in India at a competitive price. Its 108MP camera, 7,000mAh battery, and clean software are appealing. However, the HD+ LCD display and lack of an ultrawide camera are notable compromises.