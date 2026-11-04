Moto G47 Power 5G India Launch: 3 Features That Make It Best

Motorola just dropped a new G series phone globally, the Motorola G47 Power 5G, which outshines the competition with its top 3 features: camera, battery, and software experience, making it a great phone for many users.

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Key Highlights Motorola Moto G47 Power 5G features a 108MP main camera with 3X lossless zoom and a 7000mAh battery.

The phone ships with Android 16 and promises two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The new G47 Power 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

While Motorola India hasn’t confirmed the G47 Power 5G’s India launch yet, we have covered the top 3 features that make the new G47 Power a great phone to consider upgrading to in the future.

Moto G47 Power 5G Could Be a Strong Budget Contender: Here’s Why

Motorola’s new G47 Power 5G offers a pretty solid phone. On the design side, Motorola has not made any major changes, as the G47 Power uses the same design as its previous G series phones, where we get a camera housing placed on the top-left side of the phone, creating a squarish bulge, and under the hood you get the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset onboard, with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage onboard, with the option to expand it via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Beyond these features, three other major features make the Moto G47 Power a great phone to consider.

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