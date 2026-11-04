Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 142, Rs 156 and Rs 158 Plans

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought three new prepaid plans for the users. These plans cost Rs 142, Rs 156, and Rs 158. These plans have been brought in because of a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) mandate. These plans are meant to offer service validity at a lower cost. It will definitely hurt the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the telco. TRAI has mandated these plans to be brought by Jio and Airtel as well. The reason is because people still wanted something cheaper without data which lets them keep their SIM cards active. Let us take a look at the benefits of these plans in detail below.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 142, Rs 156 and Rs 158 Plans Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 142 plan comes with 28 days of service validity and offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. There is no data benefit bundled with this plan. Then there is the Rs 156 plan. The Rs 156 plan comes with 30 days of service validity, and offers users unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. Lastly, there is the Rs 158 plan, which comes with 1 month of validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. There is not a lot of difference between these plans.

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The one thing which is common between these plans is that none of them come with any service validity. There are also plans which cost Rs 149 and Rs 155. These both plans come with 28 days of service validity. The Rs 149 plan comes with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. Then there is the Rs 155 plan, which bundles 1.2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS.