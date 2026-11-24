OnePlus recently said that not all features from the ColorOS 17 update, especially the AI features, will make it to all OnePlus phones. Here is what OnePlus confirmed.

Starting in 2026, OnePlus announced the new ColorOS 17 update for its devices, marking a shift from OxygenOS to ColorOS 17 under Oppo’s software update policy. Alongside OnePlus, even Realme will move away from its previous operating system to ColorOS 17. OnePlus confirmed the switch to ColorOS 17 this year and has started rolling out the update. In November alone, many OnePlus phones received the ColorOS 17 update. With this update, OnePlus offers a completely new UI with animation upgrades and new AI features. Recently, OnePlus hosted an AMA session where a representative answered user questions. One fan reported that some ColorOS 17 features were missing after the update. OnePlus clarified that not all phones will get all ColorOS 17 features. Here is all we know so far:

Key Highlights OnePlus has responded to its fans, revealing that not all ColorOS 17 features, especially the AI features, will make it to every OnePlus phone.

Possibly, the latest OnePlus flagships, like the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 13 series, will get all ColorOS 17 features, including AI Mind Pilot and more.

OnePlus confirmed that the AI Photo Editor feature has not yet been added, and we will have to wait for confirmation.

Also Read: OnePlus 17 5G Could Support up to 240Hz Refresh Rate

Not Every OnePlus Phone Will Get All ColorOS 17 AI Features

In response to a fan’s question about whether all ColorOS 17 features will be added to OnePlus phones, a OnePlus tech confirmed that which features appear on each device will depend on hardware capability, software compatibility, and regional requirements. So, depending mainly on software, hardware, and region, the new ColorOS 17 update will be pushed.

With this information, we can say not all OnePlus phones will be eligible for the full set of ColorOS 17 features. This depends not only on the phone you use but also on the region or country.

Also Read: OnePlus12 Gets ColorOS 17 Today: Here Is What You Get

Not All OnePlus Phones Eligible To Get AI Features

As for the update, ColorOS 17’s AI features like AI Mind Pilot will be added to a few OnePlus phones, mostly flagships like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and the OnePlus 13 series. Other features, like AI Photo Agent, are currently in the planning stage and are expected to be added in future updates.

ColorOS 17 for OnePlus to Improve Battery Life

OnePlus also shares that there will be slight battery improvements with the ColorOS 17 update. The system will need some time to finish background optimisations, so we might see some abnormal battery drain.

We will have to wait longer for the operating system to understand usage patterns alongside network conditions to optimise battery life.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Both Expected to Launch in India

OnePlus Phones to get an Improved Camera with ColorOS 17

OnePlus has also confirmed there will be some camera improvements. As per the “Device camera hardware and software conditions,” there will be a major change in the image quality of the photos you take.

Also Read: OnePlus ColorOS 17 November Rollout: Eligible Phone List Out

OnePlus Removes its Iconic Never Settle Easter Egg

However, with the OxygenOS update, OnePlus removed the OnePlus calculator easter egg and “Never Settle” elements, and we now see a completely new calculator in ColorOS 17.

Right now, OnePlus has started pushing the ColorOS 17 update to its phones. The first phones to receive the update were among its latest flagships, like the OnePlus 15. Recently, other premium mid-range phones, like the OnePlus Nord series, received the new ColorOS 17 update.

Lower-end budget phones like the OnePlus N series and premium midrange phones like the OnePlus Nord series might miss some ColorOS 17 features. We have to wait for OnePlus to confirm this.

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