OnePlus Brings ColorOS 17: What Is New For OxygenOS Users

OnePlus has made a major transition, moving from OxygenOS 16 to the all-new ColorOS 17. This update brings a new UI and animations, performance upgrades, and new AI features, making it a solid out-of-the-box Android 17 update. It upgrades from OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. So what does this mean for OxygenOS users?

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Key Highlights ColorOS 17 introduces translucent design elements, new animations, customizable Control Center options, and Flux themes for eligible OnePlus phones.

OnePlus phones with the ColorOS 17 upgrade also bring Laminar Flow Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine to deliver faster app launches, smoother animations, and better memory efficiency.

On the AI side, OnePlus’s ColorOS 17 brings AI features like AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, and AI Live Interpreter, adding AI-powered tools to supported devices.

OnePlus has shared the list of eligible OnePlus phones that will receive the ColorOS 17 update this month. Here we also cover what’s new for OxygenOS users.

Also Read: ColorOS 17 November Rollout Date With Full Eligible Phone List

OxygenOS 16 vs ColorOS 17: What’s Changing for OnePlus Users?

ColorOS 17 brings solid features right after the update and is expected to get major upgrades to design, UI animations, performance, and AI enhancements.

1. Luminous Effect With New Control Center

ColorOS 17 brings all-new translucent soft layers, soft lighting effects, and glowing music playback bars, inspired by Apple iOS 27.

You also get flexible UI elements and speedy gestures that make the phone snappy when you launch new apps or switch between them.

OnePlus ColorOS 17 also includes a “Control Center with a new Notification panel”, where you can switch between classic and split modes with customizable settings.