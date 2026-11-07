ColorOS 17 November Rollout Date With Full Eligible Phone List

ColorOS 17 November rollout date is confirmed for this year. OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are scheduled to release it this month. We will see a new UI with animation upgrades and new AI features, giving Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones a completely new look with Android 17 OS. The rollout started on November 5, 2026. If you own an Oppo, Realme, or OnePlus phone, here is the complete list of eligible phones for the November ColorOS 17 release.

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Key Highlights ColorOS 17 brings a major upgrade this year, featuring a new UI with an animation upgrade and a performance boost from the Laminar Engine to improve RAM performance.

The new ColorOS 17 is based on the Android 17 update.

Starting from 2026, ColorOS 16 will be pushed to smartphones including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.

Also Read: Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Challenges ColorOS 17: Eligible Phone List

ColorOS 17 November Update: Eligible OnePlus Phones List Revealed

OnePlus is the first smartphone maker to push the ColorOS 17 update after finally switching from OxygenOS.

The ColorOS 17 update was pushed from November 5 to November 26, 2026. Here is the rollout date list for each OnePlus phone confirmed for November 2026.

November 5 2026: OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R November 17 2026: OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 November 18 2026: OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 3 November 24 2026: OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open November 26: OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6.

For the November rollout, here are the 6 eligible OnePlus phones that get the ColorOS 17 update.

Also Read: ColorOS 17 to Take On Apple iOS 27 With These AI Features