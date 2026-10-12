OnePlus 15: ColorOS 17 vs OxygenOS 16: Is it Worth Upgrade?
OnePlus announced a major ColorOS 17 Beta upgrade for the OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone. Users can upgrade to ColorOS 17 or keep using OxygenOS 16, which also supports future security updates. Here is everything we know so far:
After announcing its exit from Western markets, OnePlus and Oppo said they will combine their software support, with OnePlus’s OxygenOS now moving to ColorOS 17 on OnePlus phones. Many OnePlus users have shared their disappointment on social media over OnePlus’s decision to move away from OxygenOS, since OxygenOS was the main reason OnePlus phones had a distinct identity. At the same time, the switch to ColorOS might benefit both OnePlus and Oppo, as their research and development teams will merge, enabling them to build an even better UI in the future. OnePlus has also announced a ColorOS 17 Beta upgrade for OnePlus 15 owners, giving them the option to upgrade to ColorOS 17 or stick with OxygenOS, with OnePlus promising security updates until the lifecycle ends. This raises the question of whether you should upgrade to ColorOS 17 or stay with OxygenOS 16, which OnePlus phones are currently running.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus announces ColorOS 17 Beta Upgrade for the OnePlus 15 Smartphone.
OnePlus has not yet announced the public release of ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15.
OnePlus offers users the option to switch to ColorOS 17 or stay on OxygenOS 16, with promised security and maintenance updates.
The new OnePlus 15 receives a ColorOS 17 Beta upgrade via enrollment. However, OnePlus says users can self-enroll in the beta program, and even if a public release comes, users can still opt to keep using OxygenOS 16 on their OnePlus 15.
OnePlus has promised to continue providing maintenance support for users who stick with OxygenOS 16 for the promised period; if you move to ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, you can still receive maintenance and security updates, as well as OS upgrades, as promised.
The question is whether you should upgrade to ColorOS 17. If you love finding bugs and trying new things, go ahead and install the ColorOS 17 update on your OnePlus 15.
The new ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15 may have bugs, so if you are concerned, we recommend waiting for a public release.
Also, if you need future OS upgrades, switching to the ColorOS 17 upgrade should be the right choice for you.
However, OnePlus also offers a rollback option that lets users go back from ColorOS 17 to OxygenOS 11. Are you excited for the new ColorOS 17 upgrade for OnePlus phones? Share your views in the comment section below.
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FAQs
Is OnePlus replacing OxygenOS with ColorOS 17?
OnePlus is introducing a ColorOS 17 Beta option for the OnePlus 15 in markets outside China, including India. This change follows the company's closer software integration with Oppo. The company should confirm the long-term software strategy and rollout details through official announcements.
Has OnePlus announced the ColorOS 17 Beta update for the OnePlus 15?
Yes, the OnePlus 15 is eligible for the ColorOS 17 Beta program, letting users try the new software before the stable release.
What are the expected features of ColorOS 17 on the OnePlus 15?
ColorOS 17 is expected to introduce redesigned animations, user interface changes, and new AI features. The full list of OnePlus 15-specific changes has not been detailed yet.
Should OnePlus 15 users upgrade to ColorOS 17 or stay on OxygenOS 16?
Users who enjoy testing new features and can tolerate potential bugs may want to try the beta. Those who prioritise stability and reliability should stay on OxygenOS 16 until the stable release is available.
Why are OnePlus and Oppo combining their software development efforts?
Closer integration could help the companies combine research and development resources, share software technologies, and improve development efficiency. The effect on future OnePlus software and its distinct identity remains to be seen.