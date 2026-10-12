OnePlus 15: ColorOS 17 vs OxygenOS 16: Is it Worth Upgrade?

After announcing its exit from Western markets, OnePlus and Oppo said they will combine their software support, with OnePlus’s OxygenOS now moving to ColorOS 17 on OnePlus phones. Many OnePlus users have shared their disappointment on social media over OnePlus’s decision to move away from OxygenOS, since OxygenOS was the main reason OnePlus phones had a distinct identity. At the same time, the switch to ColorOS might benefit both OnePlus and Oppo, as their research and development teams will merge, enabling them to build an even better UI in the future. OnePlus has also announced a ColorOS 17 Beta upgrade for OnePlus 15 owners, giving them the option to upgrade to ColorOS 17 or stick with OxygenOS, with OnePlus promising security updates until the lifecycle ends. This raises the question of whether you should upgrade to ColorOS 17 or stay with OxygenOS 16, which OnePlus phones are currently running.

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Key Highlights OnePlus announces ColorOS 17 Beta Upgrade for the OnePlus 15 Smartphone.

OnePlus has not yet announced the public release of ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus offers users the option to switch to ColorOS 17 or stay on OxygenOS 16, with promised security and maintenance updates.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Set for Big Upgrade to Take on Apple iPhone 18 Pro

OnePlus Announces ColorOS 17 Beta Upgrade for OnePlus 15 Phone – What to Expect?

OnePlus has announced a ColorOS 17 Beta upgrade exclusively for its current flagship, the OnePlus 15, in markets outside China, including India, where users can opt in before the stable release.

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However, OnePlus or Oppo has not yet confirmed the stable release date.