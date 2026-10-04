OnePlus 16 Set for Big Upgrade to Take on Apple iPhone 18 Pro

After Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro 5G at a higher price this year, everyone is eager to see how the upcoming OnePlus 16 flagship will undercut Apple’s phones and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 models. As OnePlus prepares for the October 12 launch, we have new insider information, including benchmark performance numbers for the OnePlus 16 that are impressive compared with last year. OnePlus has already teased its new flagship, revealing a teaser with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which reportedly scores around 56,33,288 points. Leaks also suggest the OnePlus 16 will feature a larger 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery and an upgraded 200MP camera sensor.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights OnePlus 16 new teaser reveals new performance numbers with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 offers solid out-of-the-box specs, built on a new 2nm architecture that will take on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro chipset.

OnePlus 16 will be launching first on October 12, 2026, in China.

The larger battery, combined with the new 2nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, should make the OnePlus 16 much more efficient.

Also Read: OnePlus Grew Fastest in India in Under Rs 20000

OnePlus 16 Tipped for Major Upgrade to Rival iPhone 18 Pro.

As OnePlus prepares for its first-ever October 12 China launch, we have new insider information on the OnePlus 16 flagships.

Processor Upgrade

First, the insider details focus on performance numbers and the processor. The OnePlus 16 will run on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.