OnePlus Grew Fastest in India in Under Rs 20000

Indian smartphone market has had to bear the cost of the rising DRAM prices in India. OnePlus India has not had a good time in the last few years. However, things appear to be changing for the company slowly but surely. OnePlus took a different strategy than every other brand out there. While the brands increased the price of their devices by 16% on average, OnePlus increased it by 8% only, half of the industry move. Then, OnePlus did not launch expensive phones in India this year. Instead, the company tapped into the affordable phones segment with the launch of the new OnePlus N series.

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We got to see the OnePlus N6, OnePlus N6x and the OnePlus N6 Lite. These three phones are targeting the youth and the aspirational user base in India which does not have a big budget to purchase expensive phones. OnePlus, as a brand has seen its fair share of ups and downs in India. But things seem to be improving right now for the company.

OnePlus Grows Fastest in Q2 2026 Under Rs 20000 Segment: Counterpoint Research

A joint report by Counterpoint Research and OnePlus highlighted that OnePlus was the fastest growing brand in under Rs 20,000 price segment in India in Q2 2026. OnePlus has been trying to grow in the country. The brand is unlikely going to launch the OnePlus 16 5G in India. OnePlus has been reported to skip the launch of the OnePlus 16 5G in India because it would not be feasible for the users to purhase it at super high prices.