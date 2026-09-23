OnePlus 16 AnTuTu Score Revealed with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

OnePlus 16 5G is the new upcoming flagship phone from the company. The device is now confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor (SM8975). Now, OnePlus 16 5G AnTuTu score has surfaced online, and it reveals how the upcoming flagship will perform.

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OnePlus 16 AnTuTu Score

OnePlus 16 has scored 5,384,433 points on AnTuTu V12. This includes a CPU score of 1,458,283, a GPU score of 2,010,584, a memory score of 766,362, and a UX score of 1,149,204. That puts the OnePlus 16 amongst one of the highest-scoring phones currently appearing in AnTuTu’s database.

The powerful score of the OnePlus 16 is due to the new chip inside, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The chipset is built on the 2nm process. OnePlus 16 could pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Further, the device’s display will support 185Hz refresh rate. It will run on ColorOS 17, based on Android 17 out of the box.

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The new Qualcomm chip is clearly very powerful. It will no just come on the OnePlus device, but it will also be featured on the other flagships from Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Honor Magic 9 Pro Max, and iQOO 16.

OnePlus 16 is confirmed to come in multiple memory configurations including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. This is a major performance upgrade over the OnePlus 15. OnePlus 16 5G is expected to pack a 200MP primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor.