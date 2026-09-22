OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Launched: Specifications and Price

OPPO has just launched the Find X10 Pro Max, its latest flagship phone in China. This device is a part of the OPPO Find X10 series, which also includes two more devices including OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Find X10 E. These three devices will soon be sold through the official website of OPPO China (online store). The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max packs the most powerful MediaTek chip ever built for smartphones – MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. This chip is built on the 2nm process, and is also inside the Vivo X500 Pro which has launched for China already. Let us take a look at the specifications and the price of these devices.

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10, Find X10 E Price

OPPO Find X10 is available in the following variants:

12GB + 256GB = 5499

12GB + 512GB = 5999

16GB + 512GB = 6499

16GB + 1TB = 7499

OPPO Find X10 E is available in the following variants:

12GB + 256GB = 4999

16GB + 512GB = 5499

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is available in the following variants:

12GB + 256GB = 6799

12GB + 512GB = 7499

16GB + 512GB = 7999

16GB + 1TB = 8999

These devices will go on sale in China starting September 24, 2026.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10, Find X10 E Specifications

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, and is powered by dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. It features 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The Find X10 Pro Max has a Hasselblad tuned triple camera setup at the rear with a 200MP OIS sensor, a 200MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 200MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 50MP sensor at the front. The Find X10 Pro Max has an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast-charging.