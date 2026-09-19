How Airtel IQ Uses AI, Verified Calls and Spam Protection to Build Customer Trust

Customers are becoming increasingly cautious about answering calls from unknown numbers or engaging with unfamiliar messages as spam and digital fraud become more prevalent. This is also creating a challenge for legitimate businesses attempting to connect with customers for transactions, service updates and support.

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Key Highlights More than 250 businesses participated in Airtel Business Name Display pilot deployments.

Airtel IQ supports customer interactions across voice, SMS, email, chat and WhatsApp.

Its spam-protection framework operates through three layers: Detect, Prevent and Suspend.

Airtel says the platform blocked more than 8,000 malicious SMS headers.

The company claims that its spam-protection capabilities helped protect over two million customers from attempted fraud.

AI, automation and real-time analytics help enterprises deliver more relevant customer interactions.

Airtel is seeking to address this enterprise communication challenge through Airtel IQ, its cloud communications platform. Airtel IQ brings together verified business communications, multiple customer-engagement channels, artificial intelligence and spam protection to help businesses deliver more trusted customer interactions at scale.

The platform is designed to help enterprises move beyond transactional communication and provide consistent, personalised and secure experiences across different customer touchpoints.

“As Sharat Sinha, CEO, Airtel Business, said, “Technology helps businesses cut through digital clutter, creating trusted, seamless interactions that build loyalty and lasting customer value.”

Verified Identity for Business Calls

One of the capabilities offered through Airtel IQ is Airtel Business Name Display, which enables participating businesses to display their verified brand identity when calling customers.

The feature is intended to help customers recognise genuine business calls instead of seeing only an unfamiliar phone number. Greater visibility of the caller’s identity could help businesses improve call-answer rates while reducing the uncertainty associated with calls from unknown numbers.