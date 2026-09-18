Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro to Feature this MediaTek Chip

Vivo X500 series will launch soon. There will be two devices in the series including the Vivo X500 and the Vivo X500 Pro. Both the devices will launch soon. The Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 will feature the latest announced MediaTek chipset. Both smartphones have been confirmed to launch on September 21, 2026. This launch will be for China only. For other markets, Vivo will launch the device series at a later point. It will be interesting to see if Vivo brings the X500 series to India. Other Chinese brands including the Vivo X500 and the Vivo X500 Pro. The chipset for the two devices is now confirmed.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro 5G Chipset in India

The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro 5G will be powered by one of the most amazing chips that is coming in the market. This chip will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. MediaTek announced this chip recently. Post that, Vivo confirmed that it will feature this chip on its phones. Along with that, OPPO also confirmed that it will feature this chip on its Find X10 series device. The Vivo X500 Pro is said to come with support for 4K video recording at 120fps with 10-bit Log.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

What is worth noting here is that the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC will feature a 2nm chip. It will feature an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10 GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35 GHz, and two prime cores clocked at 4.55 GHz. OPPO will launch the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max with the same chipset as well. The OPPO launch in China is scheduled on September 22. Meanwhile, Vivo will launch it just a day earlier on September 21, 2026. The coming week will be one of the most exciting ones for the smartphone market, as two super powerful devices will come to the market soon.