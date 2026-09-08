Vivo X500 5G Series Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X500 5G series. For now, the devices will only launch in China, and will make their wauy to the global market and India after some months. Vivo X500 series will have three phones. The first would be the standard Vivo X500, then there will be two Pro models. These including the Vivo X500 Pro 5G and the Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G. The Vivo X500 5G series has three phones, which is unlike what Vivo has been launching for the last few years. There have been only two phones at the time of launch whenever Vivo launched an X series phone. Let us take a look at the details which have been confirmed by the brand.

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Vivo X500 5G Series Launch Date

Vivo will launch the Vivo X500 5G, Vivo X500 Pro 5G, and Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G on September 21, 2026. The company has confirmed the launch date of these three new phones officially. The phones will launch at 7 PM local time in China, which would be around 4:30 PM in India.

In the past few days, Vivo has already confirmed many details about the Pro models. The two devices are said to support 4K video recording in HDR, and that too at 120fps. The Pro Max model will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor. The Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.85-inch BOE 2K Zeiss Master Color display with the latest Q11 luminescent material. Vivo is taking the display panel from BOE. It is reportedly the BOE Q10 panel which will make it to the new phones from Vivo.