MagTapp is rebuilding its browser around intelligence after crossing six million downloads. The Indian company is now adding AI-powered search, document tools, translation and visual explanations to its platform. MagTapp is also expanding the redesigned browser to iOS as it works toward building an AI-first browsing experience.

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Key Highlights MagTapp says its browser has crossed six million downloads.

The browser now integrates AI-powered search and productivity features.

MagTapp is expanding its redesigned AI browser to iOS.

Magtapp AI Browser Crosses Six Million Downloads

The Indian technology company MagTapp is rebuilding its web browser around intelligence after crossing more than six million downloads. This marks a shift from its focus on visual learning and browsing. The company made the announcement on September 28 saying its browser now integrates Alpie AI models from technology partner 169Pi across browsing functions. MagTapp also took part in the Government of India’s Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, where it was among the 8 teams.

According to the company MagTapp has than 143,000 ratings and reviews on the Google Play Store with a 4.2-star rating and users in 106 countries. After years of development on Android the company is now bringing its redesigned browser to iOS.

The AI-first browser integrates intelligence directly into the browsing experience. It does not treat AI as a chatbot. Instead users can search for information. Receive direct answers. They can summarise PDFs and other documents, content and get visual explanations for unfamiliar words and concepts.

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