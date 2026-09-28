Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price Falls to Rs 66499 in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, a flagship device from Samsung launched in 2025, is now available at a great price. The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G can be purchased for Rs 66,499, without any exchange offers. The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is available in three memory variants in India. The base variant comes with 12GB + 128GB priced at Rs 69,999. With a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank credit card, you will get a cashback of Rs 3,500. So the price of the Galaxy S25 5G will fall down to Rs 66,499. This is without the exchange offers. There are more memory variants, with 12GB + 256GB for Rs 79,999, and 12GB + 512GB which is not in stock.

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With the exchange offers, you can get additional discounts from the platform. Note that the deal is currently available on Flipkart. It can also be purchased on no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. The seller of this phone is not Samsung directly. It is Truenet Commerce, and the seller is rated 4.5 and has been on the platform for nine years selling products.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Specifications: Is it a Good Device

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is powered by the Samsung Galaxy 8 Elite processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There is a triple-camera sensor at the rear with a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP setup. For selfies and video calling, there is a 12MP sensor at the front. The Galaxy S25 5G has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and packs a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy S25 5G has IP68 rating.