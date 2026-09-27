Google is testing direct Flipkart purchases inside Gemini and AI Mode in India. This is taking AI shopping beyond product discovery and into actual transactions.

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Key Highlights Google is testing a “Buy” button for select Flipkart products in Gemini and AI Mode.

The limited test covers smartphones, electronics and mobile accessories for select Indian users.

A wider rollout is expected in October, ahead of India’s festive shopping season.

Google tests direct Flipkart shopping through Gemini

Google is taking another step toward commerce in India. It is testing a feature that lets users buy products from Walmart-owned Flipkart through Gemini and Google’s AI Mode.

Selected users are seeing a “Buy” button alongside Flipkart product listings surfaced within Gemini and AI Mode. Tapping the button takes shoppers into a Flipkart-branded checkout flow. This is without requiring them to leave The AI interface to search for the product again.

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The experiment is currently limited to a group of users. It is also limited to a selection of products. These include smartphones, electronics and mobile accessories. Other users may still see Flipkart listings through Google’s AI experiences. However, they will not have the option to purchase. Google reportedly plans to roll it out later in October. This is placing the expansion ahead of India’s major festive shopping period.

The move marks a shift in how Google is positioning Gemini. AI assistants have largely been used to find products. They have been used to compare options and answer shopping queries. Google is now testing whether those same interfaces can become where transactions begin and end.