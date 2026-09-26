Apple iPhone 18 Pro: 3 Problems to Know Before You Buy
Looking to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 18 Pro? Here are the top 3 reported problems: green or pink display issues, a Face ID bug, and variable aperture lens issues after launch. Here is what we know so far:
Apple just launched its newest flagship models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. After the new iPhones went on pre-order, Apple began shipping the phones and released the iOS 27 update. As the iPhone 18 Pro reached customers, many reported three major problems with the 2026 models. The main issues are a green or pink line on the display, a Face ID bug, and aperture lens problems. The lens issue seems to involve the 6-blade mechanism being triggered by magnets that attract the blade, closing the main camera sensor.
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Key Highlights
Apple just launched the new iPhone 18 Pro phone, and right after it went live for sale today, many users reported various issues with the new iPhone Pro models.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro customers are reporting issues with a green or grey line, a Face ID bug that causes the phone to restart or freeze, and the variable aperture lens attaching to third-party MagSafe accessories, causing the shutter to close.
The iPhone 18 Pro is currently selling in India starting at Rs 1,64,900 for the base model.
Let’s look at the three major problems reported after customers purchased the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Top 3 Problems Reported by Customers After Launch
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max customers are reporting three major issues with the new iPhones. Here are the issues customers should be aware of before upgrading to the iPhone 18 Pro 5G models.
1. Display Issue: Customers Reporting a Green Line Issue
The display issue is now affecting the iPhone, after Samsung and OnePlus already faced criticism over their launches. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro owners are posting online about green or pink issues on their iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max phones.
The iPhone 18 Pro ships with the latest iOS 27 and uses Samsung and LG OLED panels. Apple has not yet confirmed whether this green or pink issue is global or limited to a few affected units.
2. Face ID Bug
Apple is bringing Face ID to its flagships, and the iPhone 18 Pro is now in the spotlight. On the new iPhone with iOS 27, users report a Face ID bug, while iPhone 17 users have not reported issues so far.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro users report that Face ID fails to recognize faces for certain actions when unlocking apps, and the phone reportedly freezes and reboots when using Face ID from the lock screen.
3. Aperture Lens Compatibility with Third-Party MagSafe
Apple introduced the first-ever iPhone with a variable aperture lens on the rear. The six blades on the main sensor set the aperture size, and you can choose between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0.
Depending on the aperture setting you select, the physical lens opens or closes accordingly, leaving the right amount of light to reach the image sensor.
One user reported online that the six blades are being attracted to the magnets in a third-party MagSafe accessory, causing the aperture to close.
Here are some of the problems Apple iPhone 18 Pro customers have reported so far.
So far, Apple has not confirmed whether there is a hardware issue, but the variable aperture lens issue appears to be hardware-related. Image Credits: Jay’s Tech, Sanju Coudhary (saaaanjjjuuu)
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FAQs
What are the major problems reported on the iPhone 18 Pro?
Early users reported three key issues: green or pink lines on the display, Face ID bugs, and possible compatibility problems between the variable aperture camera and some third-party MagSafe accessories.
Is the green line issue affecting all iPhone 18 Pro models?
No. Apple has not confirmed whether the issue is widespread or limited to a few devices.
Does the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Face ID have a bug?
Some users have reported that Face ID occasionally fails to authenticate. It can also cause the device to freeze and restart. Apple has not officially commented on the issue.
Is the Face ID issue related to iOS 27?
The exact cause is unconfirmed, but reports suggest the issue may be software-related, since the iPhone 18 Pro ships with iOS 27.
Should buyers avoid the Apple iPhone 18 Pro?
The reported issues appear to affect a limited number of users, and Apple has not confirmed a widespread problem. If you're concerned, wait for more information and software updates.