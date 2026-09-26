Apple iPhone 18 Pro: 3 Problems to Know Before You Buy

Apple just launched its newest flagship models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. After the new iPhones went on pre-order, Apple began shipping the phones and released the iOS 27 update. As the iPhone 18 Pro reached customers, many reported three major problems with the 2026 models. The main issues are a green or pink line on the display, a Face ID bug, and aperture lens problems. The lens issue seems to involve the 6-blade mechanism being triggered by magnets that attract the blade, closing the main camera sensor.

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Key Highlights Apple just launched the new iPhone 18 Pro phone, and right after it went live for sale today, many users reported various issues with the new iPhone Pro models.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro customers are reporting issues with a green or grey line, a Face ID bug that causes the phone to restart or freeze, and the variable aperture lens attaching to third-party MagSafe accessories, causing the shutter to close.

The iPhone 18 Pro is currently selling in India starting at Rs 1,64,900 for the base model.

Let’s look at the three major problems reported after customers purchased the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Top 3 Problems Reported by Customers After Launch

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max customers are reporting three major issues with the new iPhones. Here are the issues customers should be aware of before upgrading to the iPhone 18 Pro 5G models.

1. Display Issue: Customers Reporting a Green Line Issue