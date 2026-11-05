Bharti Airtel reported an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 271 for its India mobile business in the quarter ended September 30, 2026. That compares with Rs 256 in the same quarter last year, up Rs 15, or 5.9%. Over the same period, Airtel’s India mobile revenue grew 10.1% year on year. The operator attributed the growth to higher ARPU and more customers.

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Key Highlights Airtel added 29 lakh smartphone data customers during the quarter and 1.88 crore over the past year.

Smartphone data customers accounted for 81% of Airtel’s mobile base.

Average monthly mobile data usage per customer rose 28.8% year on year to 36.5 GB.

India mobile revenue grew 3.4% quarter-on-quarter.

ARPU measures the average monthly revenue Airtel earns per mobile user. In the latest quarter, Airtel saw higher average revenue and growth in its postpaid and smartphone data customer bases. India mobile revenue also grew 3.4% from the June quarter, according to the company’s earnings release.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

Airtel Adds Record 12 Lakh Postpaid Customers

Airtel added 12 lakh net postpaid customers in Q2 FY27, its biggest single-quarter addition that took its postpaid customer base to 3.12 crore at the end of September. The postpaid numbers provide some context for Airtel’s push to sell higher-value services.

However, the company’s release gives no breakdown of how much the postpaid segment contributed to the Rs 15 rise in mobile ARPU. Airtel also expanded the Apple benefits available through its postpaid offering during the quarter.