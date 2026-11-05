Jio, Airtel, Vi Cheapest Validity Plans after TRAI Mandate

Highlights
- The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently mandated the telcos to bring more affordable options for the consumers with service validity.
- The idea was to remove data from the plans.
- After removing the data, the cost will go down for the consumers.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently mandated the telcos to bring more affordable options for the consumers with service validity. The idea was to remove data from the plans. After removing the data, the cost will go down for the consumers. This will let the users keep the service active at a lower cost. Since service validity is there, you will also be able to recharge with the data vouchers. Let us take a look at the three plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi that have been introduced recently.
Reliance Jio Rs 147 Prepaid Plan
Reliance Jio Rs 147 prepaid plan comes with 22 days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. This plan does not offer any data, but you can recharge with data vouchers on top. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.68.
Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Prepaid Plan
Bharti Airtel Rs 185 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS to the users. There is no data bundled with this plan either. The average daily cost using this plan is Rs 6.61.
Vodafone Idea Rs 142 Prepaid Plan
Vodafone Idea Rs 142 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for the users. This plan also does not come with any data. The plan costs Rs 5.07 per day.