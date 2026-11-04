Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale is Live: Best Deals Revealed

Sony is announcing its first-ever Black Friday this year with the new “Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026”, offering major discounts of up to 75% on PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games. Sony has already added thousands of games, and you can get new titles at huge discounts. Sony also promises more discounts on DLC (downloadable content) for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.

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Key Highlights Sony has announced Black Friday Sale 2026 with major discounts on digital games for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.

Sony's PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 is already live, with deals running until November 30, 2026.

Along with digital games, Sony is expected to expand deals and discounts on gaming consoles and accessories like PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller, PlayStation Portal, PlayStation VR4, Pulse Elite Wireless headset, Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, and PlayStation Access controller.

The sale is live now and runs until November 30, 2026, with new discounts on digital games.

Sony is also expected to announce major hardware discounts, including PS5 consoles and its own gaming accessories. This sale comes as one of the most anticipated games, Grand Theft Auto 6, is about to launch.

Here is what Sony has got you covered with for this Black Friday sale.

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Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026: Top Deals Worth Checking Out

Sony is running its Black Friday deals throughout November, through Thanksgiving. Sony Black Friday is already live.

It started with attractive discounts on digital games, with most premium AAA titles now at all-time-low prices.