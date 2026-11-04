Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale is Live: Best Deals Revealed
Sony announces major discounts for Black Friday Sale 2026 on digital games, including Marvel’s Wolverine Digital Deluxe Edition, UFC Ultimate Edition, and Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition. Sony offers discounts of around 75% on digital games and promises to expand discounts on consoles like the PS5 and gaming accessories. Here are the best deals for you:
Sony is announcing its first-ever Black Friday this year with the new “Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026”, offering major discounts of up to 75% on PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games. Sony has already added thousands of games, and you can get new titles at huge discounts. Sony also promises more discounts on DLC (downloadable content) for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.
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Key Highlights
Sony has announced Black Friday Sale 2026 with major discounts on digital games for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.
Sony's PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 is already live, with deals running until November 30, 2026.
Along with digital games, Sony is expected to expand deals and discounts on gaming consoles and accessories like PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller, PlayStation Portal, PlayStation VR4, Pulse Elite Wireless headset, Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, and PlayStation Access controller.
The sale is live now and runs until November 30, 2026, with new discounts on digital games.
Sony is also expected to announce major hardware discounts, including PS5 consoles and its own gaming accessories. This sale comes as one of the most anticipated games, Grand Theft Auto 6, is about to launch.
Here is what Sony has got you covered with for this Black Friday sale.
Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 – Any Discounts on PlayStation 5
Sony has announced discounts on digital games for its Black Friday Sale. Sony plans to expand discounts to other categories, including DLC (Downloadable Content), so you can download and play games without streaming. Sony’s hardware lineup, including PS5 consoles and accessories, will likely get major discounts this year, too.
Sony has kept details on its PlayStation 5 deals under wraps. We’ll need to wait for Sony to announce more details as it plans the sale.
With Rockstar Games preparing to launch its most-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, we can expect Sony to announce attractive PlayStation 5 discounts, especially for players who want a new console to play GTA 6, set to launch officially on November 19, 2026.
Around the time Rockstar Games announces GTA 6, Sony will likely discount PlayStation 5 consoles and other accessories.
These include the DualSense Wireless Controller, PlayStation Portal, PlayStation VR4, Pulse Elite Wireless headset, Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, and PlayStation Access controller, all likely to get major discounts for the Black Friday Sale.
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FAQs
When does the Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 start?
The Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 is live, offering discounts on digital games through the PlayStation Store.
When does the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 end?
The PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 runs until November 30, 2026.
How much discount is Sony offering during the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026?
Sony is offering discounts up to 75% on PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games.
Are PS5 games discounted during the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026?
Yes. Sony is offering discounts on several PS5 games in the PlayStation Store, including selected premium and AAA titles.
Will Sony offer discounts on PS5 consoles during Black Friday 2026?
Sony has not yet confirmed PS5 hardware discounts. Console offers are expected, but buyers must wait for official announcements.