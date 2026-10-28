BSNL 4G to Get a Boost with 60,000 Towers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has launched over close to 1 lakh 4G sites in India and commissioned almost all of them. The government has been pushing BSNL to speed up its progress and improve financials. The company is now planning to launch close to 50,000 – 60,000 additional 4G towers to boost the high-speed network access for users across India. The union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently said that BSNL’s 4G rollout would support a quick move to 5G.

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BSNL Subscriber Base is Rising

BSNL has seen a continous improvement in the subscriber base over the last few quarters. This has only happened because the company launched 4G in many parts of the country. Further, in the recent past, BSNL also recorded a quarterly profit of Rs 262 crore. The profit was a big deal because it came after an 18-year gap. In June 2024, BSNL had 8.55 crore subscribers, and it now has 9.27 crore.

“Today, 1 lakh towers of BSNL are on the ground… radiating 4G signal on our own Atmanirbhar stack. The basis on which we are now looking to expand that network. So, 98,000 towers to be exact are pretty much done. We are trying to expand that to another 50,000- 60,000 towers. Ensure the robustness of that network and then very quickly switch to 5G,” said Scindia at the Times Now Summit.

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BSNL has seen its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) improving over the years. The company has been able to report operating profits in the past. The company is growing its cash generation by luring in customers with attractive offers such as Re 1 SIM card which offers service validity as well.