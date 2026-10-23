BSNL vs Jio: Comparing Cheapest Voice-Only Recharge Options

Both Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Reliance Jio are seen as affordable options by the Indian telecom consumers. Jio, to be fair, is not as affordable as BSNL, but there is also the factor of network quality and services. Jio is much better. However, this still brings us to the question, which company is offering the better and cheaper voice only recharge options. Let us take a look at the plans here. BSNL offers the Rs 439 plan, while Jio offers the Rs 448 plan to the consumers.

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BSNL Rs 439 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 439 prepaid plan comes with service validity of 90 days. The benefits bundled with the plan are unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. This makes the cost approximately Rs 146 per month. It is very cheap. Note that in certain circles, this benefit is 80 days only.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan also bundles unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS in total. The plan bundles JioTV and JioAICloud app subscriptions.

Which Plan is Better?

Reliance Jio and BSNL both offer pretty similar priced plans, and the service validity is also very close. So from the cost perspective, both plans are almost similar. However, from a consumer point of view, you would want to also focus on the network quality and service experience. For that, the Rs 448 plan from Jio would be better in our opinion. Jio has 4G present across the nation, and it is a seamless coverage. You can recharge with these plans directly from the mobile apps of the respective telecom operators. If you are under a strong coverage of BSNL, you can also go with the Rs 439 prepaid plan from the state-run telecom operator. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with such telecom offers and more.