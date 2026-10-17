BSNL Re 1 Offer Extended for Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has extended the Re 1 prepaid plan offer for the consumers in India. This offer has been in the market for a very long time and has been modified several times as well. The BSNL Re 1 plan used to come with 30 days of service validity now, but now it has been revised to 24 days validity. The Re 1 plan is called Freedom 2.0, and the offer has now been extended for the consumers to November 2026. Let us take a look at the plan and its benefits in detail here.

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BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits

BSNL Re 1 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 24 days only. The offer will now be available for the users till November 9, 2026. Consumers can now just visit his/her nearest BSNL customer service center or authorised retailer to get started.

This offer is for new consumers only. BSNL will not offer the same plan to the consumer once they have got it once with a new SIM card.

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BSNL 4G and CMD

BSNL has not only extended the offer for the consumers. The company has also extended the duration for CMD (chairman and managing director), Robert J Ravi, for three more months. Ravi is the interim CMD for the company, and his position is being extended for more than a year now. The company has performed really well under Robert, and has also successfully commissioned 1 lakh 4G sites using indigenous technology.