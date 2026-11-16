BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

Highlights
- BSNL has introduced three voice- and SMS-only prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 172, Rs 184 and Rs 190.
- All three plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.
- The plans come with validity periods of 28 days, 30 days and one month, respectively.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also launched voice- and SMS-only plans for prepaid users in accordance with the recent TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) tariff mandate. Previously, we looked at what India’s leading private telecom operators—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—have launched in this segment for prepaid users. Now that BSNL has made its voice- and SMS-only packs available to low-income consumers, let’s take a look at the new options currently available to telecom users in India.
Reference 1: TRAI Mandates Shorter-Validity Voice and SMS STVs to Give Low-Income Consumers More Options
Reference 2: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026
BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Plans
1. BSNL Rs 172 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day
Validity: 28 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.14
2. BSNL Rs 184 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day
Validity: 30 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.13
3. BSNL Rs 190 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day
Validity: 1 month
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.33 (based on a 30-day month) / Approx. Rs 6.13 (based on a 31-day month)