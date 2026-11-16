BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also launched voice- and SMS-only plans for prepaid users in accordance with the recent TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) tariff mandate. Previously, we looked at what India’s leading private telecom operators—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—have launched in this segment for prepaid users. Now that BSNL has made its voice- and SMS-only packs available to low-income consumers, let’s take a look at the new options currently available to telecom users in India.

Reference 1: TRAI Mandates Shorter-Validity Voice and SMS STVs to Give Low-Income Consumers More Options

BSNL has the Cheapest Postpaid Plan in India

Reference 2: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day

Validity: 28 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.14

Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day

Validity: 30 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.13

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Pack Type: Voice and SMS-Only Pack, Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) + 100 SMS/Day

Validity: 1 month

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.33 (based on a 30-day month) / Approx. Rs 6.13 (based on a 31-day month)

Conclusion

As of this writing, BSNL, which serves more than 94 million mobile subscribers (94,296,332) as of September 2026, according to TRAI, offers the above recharge options for voice- and SMS-only usage. BSNL also offers two voice-centric plans, STV Rs 99 and STV Rs 439, for prepaid users. Their benefits are detailed in the linked story below.

Furthermore, following Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have also made the TRAI-mandated “TRAI Mandated Packs” section available on their respective websites and apps.

Reference : TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Also in the BSNL 2026 Tariff Series:

BSNL Insurance Plans: BSNL Prepaid Plans With Free Accident and Cyber-Fraud Cover: Oct 2026

BSNL Voice-Centric Plans: BSNL Voice-Centric Plans for Prepaid Customers in August 2026

BSNL Entry-Level Plans: BSNL Entry-Level Prepaid Recharge Plans for Mobile Services in August 2026

BSNL VAS Packs: BSNL VAS Recharge Packs for Prepaid Users: June 2026 Edition

BSNL Data Packs: BSNL Data STVs for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition

BSNL 70-80 Days Validity Plans: BSNL Recharge Plans Offering 70–80 Days Validity for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition

Year Long Validity Plans: BSNL Prepaid Plans Offering Year-Long Connectivity with Indigenous 4G Technology