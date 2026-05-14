BSNL Recharge Plans Offering 70–80 Days Validity for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of plans that allow customers to experience Made-in-India 4G technology. According to BSNL, everything from online classes to family video calls runs more smoothly with the right connection. In addition to having the right connection, existing BSNL users also need the right plan. If you are looking for a prepaid plan with a validity of around 70–80 days, BSNL offers some exciting options for its users.

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Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Plans Offering Year-Long Connectivity with Indigenous 4G Technology

BSNL Prepaid Plans

1. BSNL Recharge Rs 439

Pack Type: Recharge, Voice-Only Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) on any network in the Home LSA and national roaming, including the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi, along with 300 SMS.

Validity: 80 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.49

2. BSNL Recharge Rs 485

Pack Type: Recharge, Prepaid Plan with Daily Data

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, unlimited data with high-speed data capped at 2 GB/day, after which the speed is restricted to 40 kbps, along with 100 SMS/day.

Validity: 72 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.74

3. BSNL Recharge Rs 599

Pack Type: Recharge, Prepaid Plan for Heavy Data Usage

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) on-net/off-net in the Home LSA and national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi, along with unlimited data with high-speed data capped at 3 GB/day. After the daily limit is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 40 kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS/day.

Validity: 70 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 8.56