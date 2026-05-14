Sunil Mittal Moves to Regain More than 50% Controlling Stake in Bharti Airtel

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, aims to regain more than 50% controlling stake in Airtel. The telco’s board has already started restructuring the entire corporate starting with share swap deal with ICIL (Indian Continent Investment Limited) for getting more ownership in Airtel Africa. Sunil Mittal became a part of the earnings call of Bharti Airtel for the financial results of FY26. This was a surprising thing for the analysts and media on the call. Mittal usually refrains from participating in these calls.

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Bharti Telecom Will Have More than 50% Stake in Airtel

Sunil Mittal said that Bharti Telecom will have more than 50% stake in Airtel in the future. This will keep the control with one single entity and consolidate operations along with saving time for the company to make important decisions. Along with this, Mittal also talked about his plans to eventually leave the company and hand over the reigns to the next generation.

“Basically, the belief remains that you must have everything through one company that should be the controlling, promoting shareholder. And Bharti Telecom has historically has just not only been the founding promoter of this company, has had almost always for a long period of time, a controlling shareholding of 51,” Mittal said during the earnings call.

“If you really ask me, my own wish is that in the next, I don’t know, it’s hard to put in, you know, years on it, in the next decade. As I kind of come to a point where I hand over the reins to the next generation as shareholders, Bharti telecom should get back to controlling shareholding 51% or just over 50%. So that’s 10% more to go. And for a company of this magnitude and size, you can imagine that it’s not a small task,” he added.

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