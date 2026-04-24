Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition



Reliance Jio continues to maintain its strong presence in India’s prepaid telecom segment with a range of 84-day validity recharge plans. As of April 2026, the telecom operator’s mid-term validity offerings remain a popular choice among users seeking a balance between affordability, data benefits, and reduced recharge frequency. The 84-day prepaid plans from Jio typically include unlimited voice calling across all networks, daily data allowances, and a fixed number of SMS per day. Check out all the prepaid plans from the operator with 84-day validity:

Reliance Jio 84-Day Prepaid Plans

1. Jio Rs 369 - JioBharat Phone Plan

Plan Type: JioBharat Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 0.5 GB/day (42 GB) along with 300 SMS/28 Days. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioSaavn, JioTV,

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.39









2. Jio Rs 448 - Value Plan

Plan Type: Value - Voice Only

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice along with 1000 SMS.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.33

3. Jio Rs 799 - Affordable Pack

Plan Type: Value - Affordable Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 1.5 GB/day (126 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioAICloud, JioTV, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.51

4. Jio Rs 859 - True 5G Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage, JioTV, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.22

5. Jio Rs 889 - JioSaavn Pro Plan

Plan Type: JioSaavn Pro Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 1.5 GB/day (126 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn Pro, JioTV, JioAICloud, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.58

6. Jio Rs 949 - JioHotstar Plan

Plan Type: JioHotstar Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.29

7. Jio Rs 1028 - Rs 50 CachBack Plan

Plan Type: Rs 50 Cashback and Swiggy One

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, Swiggy One membership. Get Rs 50 cashback on a recharge of Rs 1028, which can be redeemed on a subsequent recharge of Rs 1028.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.28

8. Jio Rs 1029 - Amazon Prime Lite Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, Amazon Prime Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and 84 Days Amazon Prime Lite subscription.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.25

9. Jio Rs 1049 - ZEE5-SonyLIV Combo Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, SonyLiv and ZEE5 Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and Subscription to Sony LIV and ZEE5 via JioTV Mobile App.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.48

10. Jio Rs 1199 - True 5G Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 3 GB/day (252 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.27

11. Jio Rs 1299 - Netflix Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, Netflix Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (168 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and Netflix (Mobile) subscription.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15.64

12. Jio Rs 1799 - Netflix Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, Netflix Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 3 GB/day (252 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud with Free 50 GB storage, 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5000 GB cloud storage, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and Netflix (Basic) subscription.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 21.41

With evolving data consumption patterns and increased reliance on mobile connectivity, Jio’s 84-day prepaid plans continue to play a significant role in the Indian telecom market. The operator is expected to further refine its offerings in response to competitive pressures and changing user requirements in the coming months.

Also in the 84-Day Validity Series:

Airtel 84-Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Here’s What You Get in April 2026