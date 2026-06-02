Jio is Offering 20GB Bonus Data with this Plan

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom company, has a prepaid plan with which it is offering bonus data to the users. We are not talking about 1GB, or 2GB, or even 10GB, it is 20GB of bonus data. This is on top of the free unlimited 5G data that users get with the plan. So you get 4G data as well as 5G data, and then, a great medium term validity. The plan we are talking about is not the cheapest out there, but it is definitely one you should consider because it offers Google Gemini AI Pro subscription to the users along with an OTT (0ver-the-top) benefit.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio's Rs 899 prepaid plan offers 20GB of bonus data in addition to 2GB of daily data.

The plan comes with a validity of 90 days and includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Subscribers get complimentary access to JioHotstar Mobile for the full 90-day validity period.

Jio is bundling a Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months with this recharge.

Users also receive unlimited 5G data (where eligible) and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

The plan we are talking costs Rs 899 per month. This is not a new prepaid plan. Users also get unlimited 5G data with this plan since there is 2GB of daily data bundled for the customers. Let’s take a look at the Rs 899 prepaid plan for Jio consumers.

Reliance Jio Rs 899 Plan with 2GB of Daily Data

Reliance Jio Rs 899 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The bonus data of 20GB is also bundled for the users. The bonus data automatically starts getting used after the user has exhausted the daily limit of the plan, which is 2GB. Once the daily limit resets the next day, again, the daily FUP (fair usage policy) data is utilised first and then this bonus data kicks in.

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